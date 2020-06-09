Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Chicago Bears end offseason program early

June 9, 2020 2:06 pm
 
1 min read
      

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears are ending their offseason program early.

Coach Matt Nagy said nine weeks are enough and he wants his players to focus on training without having to worry about video conferences four days a week. The team will hold its final virtual meeting on Thursday — a week and a half ahead of schedule.

“We’ve done so much, we feel like we’re in a really good place right now,” Nagy said Tuesday on a conference call.

With Halas Hall off limits because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team has been conducting two-hour video meetings Monday through Thursday. Veterans will be off after Thursday until training camp, though rookies will still be required to meet.

Advertisement

Training camp is expected to open in late July; the Bears first preseason game is Aug. 15 against Cleveland.

        Insight by Tenable: A new Federal News Network survey examines risk and mitigation of threats in DoD and how cyber technologies protects core infrastructure.

The NFL allowed coaches to return to facilities last week, pending local law. But Nagy isn’t sure when he and his coaches will be back there.

“We wouldn’t do this if we didn’t think that we didn’t have what we needed in offensively, defensively and special teams,” Nagy said. “But I meet every morning with the coordinators and we all feel we’re in a really good place right now. … Let’s let them go work out. Lets let them train. And when we come back for training camp, we’re going to be be ready to rock and roll.”

The Bears missed the playoffs at 8-8 last season after going 12-4 and winning the NFC North in 2018.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
6|11 Advanced FAR Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VA national cemeteries resume committal, memorial services halted by the pandemic