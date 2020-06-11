Listen Live Sports

Chris Paul, JJ Watt to appear in Amazon’s ‘Regular Heroes’

June 11, 2020 4:02 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — NFL star J.J. Watt, NBA player Chris Paul and country singer Brad Paisley will appear in an Amazon series that highlights everyday people who are supporting their community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Paul will make a guest appearance on the fifth episode of “Regular Heroes” on Friday. He has been outspoken on social issues and vocal during the pandemic as the president of the NBA players’ union president.

Paisley and Watt are expected to take part in separate episodes the following two weeks of the docuseries.

The eight-episode series premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 8 with new episodes available every Friday through July 3.

Friday’s episode will feature Dr. Nana B. Afoh-Manin in Los Angeles, drive-in theater owner Andrew Thomas in Houston and animal rescue worker Jessica Vaccaro in New Orleans.

Afoh-Manin is an emergency room physician who co-founded a company that offers free testing and telehealth to underinsured people. Vaccaro’s shelter has taken in triple the amount of animals since the pandemic began. Thomas hosted high school graduations at his drive-in theater.

Watt is known for his community efforts in Houston, raising more than $41 million to rebuild the Texas Gulf Coast after Hurricane Harvey. Paisley and his wife opened a free grocery store that has made deliveries to older adults in Nashville during the pandemic.

Alicia Keys, Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas and Kelly Rowland have also appeared on the series.

