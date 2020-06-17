Listen Live Sports

City defender conscious, heading to hospital after collision

June 17, 2020 6:09 pm
 
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Eric Garcia was taken to the hospital for tests after a heavy collision with teammate Ederson Moraes during the 3-0 win over Arsenal in the Premier League.

Guardiola said the young Spanish defender was conscious but that City was a “little bit concerned.”

“He responded quite well, but we have to wait,” Guardiola said.

Garcia was sent hard to the ground by Ederson as the goalkeeper came out of his penalty area to clear the ball in the 80th minute of the game at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Garcia was carried off on a stretcher after nearly 10 minutes of treatment by medical staff. City players appeared concerned, with left back Benjamin Mendy putting his jersey over his face and unable to look.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

