Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Clemson sees 23 football players test positive for COVID-19

June 19, 2020 7:22 pm
 
< a min read
      

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson said 23 football players have tested positive for coronavirus since returning to campus this month.

Clemson announced the results Friday. It did not identify the athletes.

In all, school spokesman Jeff Kallin said 28 people were found with COVID-19 since testing began for athletes and other personnel on June 8.

The uptick at Clemson mirrors one in the state of South Carolina, which reported a single-day high of 1,081 people testing positive on Friday.

Advertisement

Along with the players, two football staffers and three athletes from other sports were found with the virus.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: NOAA, DIA and the Army provide insight into edge computing for agencies in this free webinar.

The school said all were asymptomatic and have begun isolation for at least 10 days. No one has been hospitalized.

Those who’ve been in contact with people testing positive have been asked to self-quarantine for at least two weeks.

In all, Clemson has administered 315 tests for the disease since athletes came back to athletic facilities.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|25 CSA Federal Summit 2020
6|30 Young AFCEA Bethesda Summer IT Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Veteran earns her college degree at 62