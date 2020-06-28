Listen Live Sports

Clippers sign Joakim Noah to deal for rest of the season

June 28, 2020 8:05 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have signed free agent Joakim Noah to a new contract for the rest of the season, three months after he first signed a 10-day deal with the team.

The two-time All-Star averaged 7.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 42 games for Memphis last season. Noah originally signed with the Clippers on March 9, two days before the NBA put its season on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 35-year-old center was the 2014 defensive player of the year. Noah provides the Clippers with playoff experience and additional depth at the position.

Noah’s 12 years in the NBA also includes stints with Chicago and the New York Knicks.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

