Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Cubs agree to deal with 1st-round draft pick Ed Howard

June 22, 2020 10:17 pm
 
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have signed first-round draft pick Ed Howard to a minor league contract that includes a $3,745,500 bonus.

Howard went No. 16 overall in the June 10 amateur draft. The 18-year-old shortstop was a prep star at Mount Carmel High School on Chicago’s South Side. He also started for the 2014 Jackie Robinson West Little League team that advanced to the finals of the Little League World Series.

The Cubs announced the contract Monday. Howard received a signing bonus equal to his assigned slot value.

Howard, who had committed to the University of Oklahoma, hit .421 with three homers in 35 games during his junior year with Mount Carmel. His senior season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Howard is the first Illinois high school position player to go in the first round since Jayson Werth in 1997.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the initiatives CISA is working on to help agencies better deal with cyber risk in this free webinar.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|25 CSA Federal Summit 2020
6|30 Young AFCEA Bethesda Summer IT Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Seventh Air Force hosts first virtual change of command