Dodgers’ Andrew Toles jailed in Florida on trespass charge

June 27, 2020 11:46 am
 
1 min read
      

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles was in jail Saturday and charged with trespassing property.

The 28-year-old player was detained this week at the airport in Key West, Florida, by a Monroe County sheriff deputy.

The Miami Herald reported he was found sleeping behind a Federal Express building at the airport and refused to move.

Jail records show Toles appeared to be homeless when arrested Monday on the misdemeanor charge. His bond was set at $500 but he remained jailed and is scheduled for arraignment Thursday.

The team said Toles never reported to spring training camp in 2019 because of a personal matter. He did not play that year.

Toles rose from the low minors to the majors in just months and became a postseason star for the Dodgers in 2016.

He was the starting left fielder in the second half of 2016 and early in 2017. In May of that year, he tore a knee ligament and spent most of 2018 at Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Toles struggled with anxiety issues even before the Dodgers signed him to a minor league contract. He was the Tampa Bay’s minor league player of the year in 2013 but was released in 2015. He was working the early-morning shift in the frozen-food section of a grocery store before the Dodgers recruited him.

The Associated Press

