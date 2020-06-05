English Premier League match schedule after resumption

LONDON (AP) — The English Premier League match schedule confirmed for the start of the resumption of the competition (kickoff times GMT):

Wednesday, June 17

Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United (1700)

Manchester City vs. Arsenal (1915)

Advertisement

Friday, June 19

Norwich vs. Southampton (1700)

Tottenham vs. Manchester United (1915)

Saturday, June 20

Watford vs. Leicester (1130)

Brighton vs. Arsenal (1400)

West Ham vs. Wolverhampton (1630)

Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace (1845)

Sunday, June 21

Newcastle vs. Sheffield United (1300)

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea (1515)

Everton vs. Liverpool (1800)

Monday, June 22

Manchester City vs. Burnley (1900)

Tuesday, June 23

Leicester vs. Brighton (1700)

Tottenham vs. West Ham (1915)

Wednesday, June 24

Manchester United vs. Sheffield United (1700)

Newcastle vs. Aston Villa (1700)

Norwich vs. Everton (1700)

Wolverhampton vs. Bournemouth (1700)

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace (1915)

Thursday, June 25

Burnley vs. Watford (1700)

Southampton vs. Arsenal (1700)

Chelsea vs. Manchester City (1915)

Saturday, June 27

Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (1130)

Sunday, June 28

Watford vs. Southampton (1530)

Monday, June 29

Crystal Palace vs. Burnley (1900)

Tuesday, June 30

Brighton vs. Manchester United (1915)

Wednesday, July 1

Bournemouth vs. Newcastle (1700)

Arsenal vs. Norwich (1700)

Everton vs. Leicester (1700)

West Ham vs. Chelsea (1915)

Thursday, July 2

Sheffield United vs. Tottenham (1700)

Manchester City vs. Liverpool (1915)

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.