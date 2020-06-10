Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Former world champion boxer Gvozdyk retires

June 10, 2020 4:35 am
 
< a min read
      

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The former world light heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk has retired, his manager said Wednesday.

Egis Klimas wrote on Instagram that “he is retiring” and wished the 33-year-old Ukrainian luck in his new career.

Gvozdyk won the WBC title in December 2018 when he knocked out Adonis Stevenson, who had held the belt for five years. His Canadian opponent suffered a brain injury in the fight in Quebec which left him needing surgery and long-term care.

Gvozdyk retained the belt in his first title defense when Doudou Ngumbu suffered a leg injury, but lost it last year in a stoppage loss to Russian fighter Artur Beterbiev. That was Gvozdyk’s only loss of a 17-1 pro career.

Advertisement

Gvozdyk also won a bronze medal for Ukraine at light heavyweight at the 2012 Olympics.

        Insight by PROPRICER: A new Federal News Network report demonstrates that DoD’s need for speed and accuracy means it has to update their acquisition processes and ensure it has quality data.

Gvozdyk has previously spoken of his interest in moving into business and told Ukrainian website Tribuna last year that he would “never say never” to politics.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
6|11 Advanced FAR Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers conduct free COVID-19 testing under strict medical protocols