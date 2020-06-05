Friday’s Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed 2020 sixth-round draft pick G Jon Runyan.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed S Andrew Soroh. WR Felton Davis placed on waivers.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed RB Marvin Kinsey and retired DB McKinley Whitfield.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Agreed to mutually part ways with M Aleksander Katai.
Charleston Southern University — Hired Anthony Izzio To join baseball coaching staff as pitching coach.
