Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Transactions

June 5, 2020 7:00 pm
 
< a min read
      
FOOTBALL
National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed 2020 sixth-round draft pick G Jon Runyan.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed S Andrew Soroh. WR Felton Davis placed on waivers.

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released LHP Lars Ligouri, INF Ayumi Namakuram and RHP Eddy Reynoso.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Released RHP Akimasa Yasuda.

Advertisement

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Released INF Matt Rose.

        Insight by PROPRICER: A new Federal News Network report demonstrates that DoD’s need for speed and accuracy means it has to update their acquisition processes and ensure it has quality data.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed RB Marvin Kinsey and retired DB McKinley Whitfield.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT REDWINGS — Signed 2020 second round draft pick D Albert Johansson to a three-year entry-level contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS — Suspended FC Dallas G Jesse Gonzalez.

LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Agreed to mutually part ways with M Aleksander Katai.

COLLEGE

Charleston Southern University — Hired Anthony Izzio To join baseball coaching staff as pitching coach.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
6|11 Advanced FAR Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Guam mission ready

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system