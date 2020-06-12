Friday’s Transactions

|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
LAS VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed G Oscar Dansk to a one-year contract extension.
READING ROYALS — Traded D Jimmy Mazza to Greenville (ECHL) completing a trade in which Readin acquired the rights to F Hayden Hodgson and future consideration. Traded F Thomas Ebbing to Indianapolis (ECHL) completing an earlier trade. Received D Joe Riutkowski from Rapid City (ECHL) in return for the assignment of C Nathan Noel to South Carolina.
|SOCCER
|National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE FC — Signed G Amanda McGlynn to a one-year contract.
