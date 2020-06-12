Friday’s Transactions

HOCKEY National Hockey League

LAS VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed G Oscar Dansk to a one-year contract extension.

East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Traded D Jimmy Mazza to Greenville (ECHL) completing a trade in which Readin acquired the rights to F Hayden Hodgson and future consideration. Traded F Thomas Ebbing to Indianapolis (ECHL) completing an earlier trade. Received D Joe Riutkowski from Rapid City (ECHL) in return for the assignment of C Nathan Noel to South Carolina.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Signed G Amanda McGlynn to a one-year contract.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.