Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Transactions

June 12, 2020 10:30 pm
 
< a min read
      
HOCKEY
National Hockey League

LAS VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed G Oscar Dansk to a one-year contract extension.

East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Traded D Jimmy Mazza to Greenville (ECHL) completing a trade in which Readin acquired the rights to F Hayden Hodgson and future consideration. Traded F Thomas Ebbing to Indianapolis (ECHL) completing an earlier trade. Received D Joe Riutkowski from Rapid City (ECHL) in return for the assignment of C Nathan Noel to South Carolina.

SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Signed G Amanda McGlynn to a one-year contract.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|18 Federal Workforce Development...
6|19 Classified Cyber Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Women Veterans Day