Friday’s Transactions

June 19, 2020 5:00 pm
 
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with 3B Gage Workman.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed 2B Justin Foscue, OF Evan Carter and RHP Aiden Curry to minor league contracts.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Extended F Jurgen Locadia’s loan from Brighton & Hove Albion through June 2021.

National Women’s Soccer League

NORTH CAROLINA COURAGE – Signed F Lindsay Agnew to a one-year contract wiht options.

COLLEGE

BRANDEIS — Named Dani Bishop as head softball coach.

