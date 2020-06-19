Friday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with 3B Gage Workman.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Signed RHPs Alex Santos II and Zach Matthews.
TEXAS RANGERS — Signed 2B Justin Foscue, OF Evan Carter and RHP Aiden Curry to minor league contracts.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed RHP Cade Cavalli.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Extended F Jurgen Locadia’s loan from Brighton & Hove Albion through June 2021.
|National Women’s Soccer League
NORTH CAROLINA COURAGE – Signed F Lindsay Agnew to a one-year contract wiht options.
BRANDEIS — Named Dani Bishop as head softball coach.
ERSKINE — Promoted Drew Wallace to Associate Athletic Director for Operations and External Relations.
