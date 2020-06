Friday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with 3B Gage Workman.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Signed RHPs Alex Santos II and Zach Matthews.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed 2B Justin Foscue, OF Evan Carter and RHP Aiden Curry to minor league contracts.

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed RHP Cade Cavalli.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Extended F Jurgen Locadia’s loan from Brighton & Hove Albion through June 2021.

National Women’s Soccer League

NORTH CAROLINA COURAGE – Signed F Lindsay Agnew to a one-year contract wiht options.

COLLEGE

BRANDEIS — Named Dani Bishop as head softball coach.

ERSKINE — Promoted Drew Wallace to Associate Athletic Director for Operations and External Relations.

