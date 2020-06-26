Friday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed C Austin Wells to a minor league contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed INF Kaden Polcovich and INF Tyler Keenan to minor league contracts.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Chris McMahon, C Luke Leisenring, and LHP Tanner Propst to minor league contracts.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Named Jeremiah Crowe as director of scouting and Jason Nightingale as assistant director of scouting.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.