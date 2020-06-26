Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed C Austin Wells to a minor league contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed INF Kaden Polcovich and INF Tyler Keenan to minor league contracts.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Chris McMahon, C Luke Leisenring, and LHP Tanner Propst to minor league contracts.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed F Joyner Holmes.

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G/F Essence Carson.

FOOTBALL National Football League

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Javon Kinlaw and WR Brandon Aiyuk to four-year deals.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Named Jeremiah Crowe as director of scouting and Jason Nightingale as assistant director of scouting.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Acquired M Carlos Harvey.>

USL Championship

LOUDOUON UNITED — Signed D Nelson Martinez.

