Friday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed INF Carson Tucker, LHP Logan Allen, and RHP Mason Hickman to minor league contracts.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed C Austin Wells to a minor league contract. Released RHP Chad Bettis from his minor league contract after he announced his retirement.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed INF Kaden Polcovich and INF Tyler Keenan to minor league contracts.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Chris McMahon, C Luke Leisenring, and LHP Tanner Propst to minor league contracts.
|BASKETBALL
|Women’s National Basketball Association
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed F Joyner Holmes.
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G/F Essence Carson.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Javon Kinlaw and WR Brandon Aiyuk to four-year deals.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Named Jeremiah Crowe as director of scouting and Jason Nightingale as assistant director of scouting.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LA GALAXY — Acquired M Carlos Harvey.>
LOUDOUN UNITED — Signed D Nelson Martinez.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.