Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Georgia Tech installing artificial turf for 2020 season

June 9, 2020 5:24 pm
 
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech is installing artificial turf on Grant Field at Bobby Dodd Stadium for the 2020 season.

The change from natural grass will make the facility available for more uses, including concerts. School officials also say artificial turf will be less expensive to maintain.

Georgia Tech previously had artificial turf from 1971 through 1994. The school announced Tuesday the installation of the new playing surface is expected to be completed in late July.

Athletic director Todd Stansbury said in a statement the artificial turf “will provide our student-athletes with the safest, most consistent playing surface available today.”

Advertisement

Stansbury said the new field will allow Grant Field to be available, including for practices, every day of the year “as opposed to the very limited number of events, practices and workouts that can safely be held on a natural surface.”

        Insight by Tenable: A new Federal News Network survey examines risk and mitigation of threats in DoD and how cyber technologies protects core infrastructure.

Georgia Tech has an indoor practice facility which includes artificial turf. Even so, coach Geoff Collins said the ability to practice and play on artificial turf in the stadium “will be a huge advantage” for the team.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
6|11 Advanced FAR Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers conduct free COVID-19 testing under strict medical protocols