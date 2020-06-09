Georgia Tech installing artificial turf for 2020 season

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech is installing artificial turf on Grant Field at Bobby Dodd Stadium for the 2020 season.

The change from natural grass will make the facility available for more uses, including concerts. School officials also say artificial turf will be less expensive to maintain.

Georgia Tech previously had artificial turf from 1971 through 1994. The school announced Tuesday the installation of the new playing surface is expected to be completed in late July.

Athletic director Todd Stansbury said in a statement the artificial turf “will provide our student-athletes with the safest, most consistent playing surface available today.”

Stansbury said the new field will allow Grant Field to be available, including for practices, every day of the year “as opposed to the very limited number of events, practices and workouts that can safely be held on a natural surface.”

Georgia Tech has an indoor practice facility which includes artificial turf. Even so, coach Geoff Collins said the ability to practice and play on artificial turf in the stadium “will be a huge advantage” for the team.

