Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

German soccer to have 2 summer transfer periods due to virus

June 29, 2020 12:23 pm
 
1 min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Germany will have two summer transfer periods this year – the first for just one day.

The German soccer federation said on Monday it was reacting to the special circumstances caused by the coronavirus pandemic by allowing clubs more time to sign players for the coming season.

Player transfers can be registered on July 1 for one day, then another transfer period will run from July 15 to Oct. 5. Usually transfers are possible from July 1 through Aug. 31.

“We have made this adjustment together with the German soccer league and in coordination with FIFA,” federation vice-president Peter Frymuth said.

Advertisement

The first one-day period is intended for players whose transfers have already been agreed with a July 1 starting date, though they will get a permit for only the 2020-21 season. The current season will not have been completed in full due to a two-month suspension caused by the pandemic.

        Insight by Commvault and NetApp: Learn how agencies are figuring out how to be more strategic in making data more valuable in this exclusive ebook.

Bayern Munich plays Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup final on Saturday, and there are still relegation-promotion playoffs and European ties before the season is completed.

The second transfer period will be longer than usual “so the clubs can be flexible and make transfers for as long as possible, also internationally,” the federation said in a statement.

It decided on Oct. 5 as a closing date as players need to be registered for the group stages of next season’s UEFA competitions the following day.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|8 18th Annual DoD/VA & GOV Health IT...
7|9 Supply Chain Security Is National...
7|9 (POSTPONED) Capitol Hill Modeling &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force spouse creates face masks for people with disabilities