Getafe beats Real Sociedad 2-1 in Spanish league

June 29, 2020 6:20 pm
 
1 min read
      

MADRID (AP) — Jaime Mata scored in each half as Getafe defeated Real Sociedad 2-1 in the Spanish league on Monday to move closer to a Champions League spot.

Mata’s double moved Getafe within two points of Sevilla, which holds the fourth and final qualification berth for the European club competition next season. Sevilla lost ground after being held by Valladolid to 1-1 on Friday.

It was the first post-break win for Getafe, which had drawn three in a row after resuming with a loss at Granada.

“This win helps us regain our confidence,” Mata said.

It was the fifth straight game without a win for Sociedad since the pandemic break. It stayed in seventh place, seven points from Sevilla.

A pair of mistakes by Sociedad goalkeeper Álex Remiro led to Mata’s goals in the 20th and 83rd minutes. Remiro’s bad pass to a teammate prompted the first-half penalty kick converted by Mata, and in the second goal the goalkeeper couldn’t close his legs fast enough to keep the ball from going through.

Adnan Januzaj scored for Sociedad in the 55th after the linesman initially disallowed the goal for offside.

Getafe next visits leader Real Madrid on Thursday, while Sociedad hosts last-placed Espanyol.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

