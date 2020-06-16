Listen Live Sports

Giants kicker arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run crash

June 16, 2020 3:43 pm
 
CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Alcohol is suspected in a hit-and-run crash that led to the arrest of New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas in Northern California, authorities said Tuesday.

Rosas, 25, allegedly failed to stop for a red light and plowed his Chevrolet SUV into the side of a pickup truck Monday in the city of Chico, the California Highway Patrol said.

Rosas kept driving and then walked away from the SUV when it broke down, the CHP said in a statement. He was arrested a short time later on suspicion of hit-and-run and driving on a suspended license. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.

Rosas’ hands, legs and bare feet were covered in blood when officers found him, officials said.

“Alcohol impairment is believed to a factor in the collision,” the CHP statement said.

Witnesses told investigators that shortly before the crash the Chevy SUV was passing traffic over double yellow lines at speeds topping 100 mph (160 kph), authorities said.

Rosas, who’s from Chico, joined the Giants in 2017 and was selected for the Pro Bowl a year later.

“We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Aldrick,” the Giants said in a statement. “We have no further comment at this time.”

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

