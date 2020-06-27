Listen Live Sports

Gladbach reaches Champions League, Düsseldorf relegated

June 27, 2020 11:35 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Mönchengladbach qualified for the Champions League and Fortuna Düsseldorf was relegated by a single point on the last day of the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Germany becomes the first major European league to complete a full season after restarting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gladbach secured its return to the Champions League for the first time since 2016-17 by beating Hertha Berlin 2-1 to finish fourth ahead of Bayer Leverkusen.

Werder Bremen avoided automatic relegation in dramatic style by demolishing Cologne 6-1 to overtake Düsseldorf, which leaves the Bundesliga after two seasons after losing to Union Berlin 3-0.

Playing its 1,900th Bundesliga game, Werder scored more goals on Saturday than in all of its other home games in 2020. Werder is not yet safe as it faces a two-leg playoff against a team from the second division for a place in the Bundesliga next season.

Bayern Munich secured its eighth straight title two games earlier and finished with a 13-point advantage over Borussia Dortmund in second.

Bayern beat Wolfsburg 4-0, while Dortmund slumped to an unexpected 4-0 defeat to Hoffenheim.

Timo Werner scored twice for third-placed Leipzig in his last game for the club before a transfer to Chelsea in a 2-1 win over Augsburg.

Leverkusen beat Mainz 1-0, and Freiburg dismantled Schalke 4-0 to extend Schalke’s record winless run to 16 games. Eintracht Frankfurt beat already relegated Paderborn 3-2.

Ellingworth contributed from Düsseldorf.

