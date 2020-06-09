Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Hoffenheim fires coach Schreuder with 18 days left of season

June 9, 2020 5:36 am
 
< a min read
      

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — German club Hoffenheim fired coach Alfred Schreuder on Tuesday with only 18 days remaining of the season.

Hoffenheim executive director Frank Briel said the decision was taken “with a view to the current sporting situation,” and the club said there were disagreements over future development plans.

Hoffenheim is seventh in the Bundesliga, two points off a Europa League spot, with four games remaining. Under Schreuder, the team earned eight points from five games against mostly relegation-threatened opponents since the Bundesliga restarted on May 16 in empty stadiums amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Schreuder rejoined Hoffenheim as coach last year after having previously been assistant coach at the club and at Ajax. The Dutchman had a contract running until the end of the 2021-22 season.

Advertisement

Hoffenheim said it will have a team of five coaches overseeing the first team for its remaining four Bundesliga matches of the season, starting with Leipzig at home on Friday, and hasn’t nominated an interim head coach.

        Insight by Tenable: A new Federal News Network survey examines risk and mitigation of threats in DoD and how cyber technologies protects core infrastructure.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
6|11 Advanced FAR Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VA national cemeteries resume committal, memorial services halted by the pandemic