IndyCar Points Leaders

Through June 7
1. Scott Dixon, 53.
2. Simon Pagenaud, 40.
3. Josef Newgarden, 37.
4. Zach Veach, 33.
5. Ed Carpenter, 30.
6. Conor Daly, 28.
7. Colton Herta, 26.
8. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 24.
9. Oliver Askew, 22.
10. Tony Kanaan, 20.
11. Charlie Kimball, 19.
12. Pato O’Ward, 18.
13. Will Power, 17.
14. Marco Andretti, 16.
15. Alexander Rossi, 15.
16. Jack Harvey, 14.
17. Graham Rahal, 13.
18. James Hinchcliffe, 12.
19. Marcus Ericsson, 11.
20. Felix Rosenqvist, 10.
21. Santino Ferrucci, 9.
22. Rinus Veekay, 8.
23. Alex Palou, 7.
24. Takuma Sato, 6.
