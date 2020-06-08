Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

IndyCar Points Leaders

June 8, 2020 11:02 am
 
< a min read
      

Through June 7

1. Scott Dixon, 53.

2. Simon Pagenaud, 40.

3. Josef Newgarden, 37.

Advertisement

4. Zach Veach, 33.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Learn the importance of electronic records in all mission and administrative efforts across government in this free webinar.

5. Ed Carpenter, 30.

6. Conor Daly, 28.

7. Colton Herta, 26.

8. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 24.

9. Oliver Askew, 22.

10. Tony Kanaan, 20.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

11. Charlie Kimball, 19.

12. Pato O’Ward, 18.

13. Will Power, 17.

14. Marco Andretti, 16.

15. Alexander Rossi, 15.

16. Jack Harvey, 14.

17. Graham Rahal, 13.

18. James Hinchcliffe, 12.

19. Marcus Ericsson, 11.

20. Felix Rosenqvist, 10.

21. Santino Ferrucci, 9.

22. Rinus Veekay, 8.

23. Alex Palou, 7.

24. Takuma Sato, 6.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
6|11 Advanced FAR Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

37th TRW Airman earns FAPAC Uniformed Services Award