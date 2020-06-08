Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

IndyCar Schedule-Winners

June 8, 2020 12:13 pm
 
< a min read
      

June 6 — Genesys 300 (Scott Dixon)

July 4 — GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis, IN.

July 11 — REV Group Grand Prix at Road America Race 1, Plymouth, WI.

July 12 — REV Group Grand Prix at Road America Race 2, Plymouth, WI.

Advertisement

July 17 — Iowa Speedway Race 1, Newton, IA.

        Insight by Tenable: A new Federal News Network survey examines risk and mitigation of threats in DoD and how cyber technologies protects core infrastructure.

July 18 — Iowa Speedway Race 2, Newton, IA.

Aug. 9 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, OH.

Aug. 23 — Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis, IN.

Aug. 30 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, IL.

Sept. 13 — Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, OR.

Sept. 19 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey Race 1, Monterey, CA.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Sept. 20 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey Race 2, Monterey, CA.

Oct. 3 — INDYCAR Harvest Grand Prix, Indianapolis, IN.

Oct. 25 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, St.Petersburg, FL.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
6|11 Advanced FAR Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

37th TRW Airman earns FAPAC Uniformed Services Award