Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner hurt in jet ski accident

June 14, 2020 1:55 am
 
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner sustained serious injuries when he and a passenger on a jet ski collided with a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.

According to a police report, Koerner and Cole Coffin were hurt at about 6:30 p.m. Friday when their watercraft crashed into the side of a boat.

Coffin was taken to a hospital by aircraft. There was no immediate word on his injuries or condition. Koerner was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No additional information was provided.

Iowa sports information said Koerner had finished the first week of voluntary workouts with his teammates and was at the lake with his father for a father-son weekend along with other West Des Moines families.

Koerner established himself as a key to the Hawkeyes’ defense last season. He made a 81 tackles and had one interception in 2019.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

