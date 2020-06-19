Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Italian Cup Champions

June 19, 2020 7:20 pm
 
< a min read
      

2020 — Napoli

2019 — Lazio

2018 — Juventus

2017 — Juventus

Advertisement

2016 — Juventus

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: NOAA, DIA and the Army provide insight into edge computing for agencies in this free webinar.

2015 — Juventus

2014 — Napoli

2013 — Lazio

2012 — Napoli

2011 — Inter Milan

2010 — Inter Milan

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

2009 — Lazio

2008 — Roma

2007 — Roma

2006 — Inter Milan

2005 — Inter Milan

2004 — Lazio

2003 — AC Milan

2002 — Parma

2001 — Fiorentina

2000 — Lazio

1999 — Parma

1998 — Lazio

1997 — Vicenza

1996 — Fiorentina

1995 — Juventus

1994 — Sampdoria

1993 — Torino

1992 — Parma

1991 — Roma

1990 — Juventus

1989 — Sampdoria

1988 — Sampdoria

1987 — Napoli

1986 — Roma

1985 — Sampdoria

1984 — Roma

1983 — Juventus

1982 — Inter Milan

1981 — Roma

1980 — Roma

1979 — Juventus

1978 — Inter Milan

1977 — AC Milan

1976 — Napoli

1975 — Fiorentina

1974 — Bologna

1973 — AC Milan

1972 — AC Milan

1971 — Torino

1970 — Bologna

1969 — Roma

1968 — Torino

1967 — AC Milan

1966 — Fiorentina

1965 — Juventus

1964 — Roma

1963 — Atalanta

1962 — Napoli

1961 — Fiorentina

1960 — Juventus

1959 — Juventus

1958 — Lazio

1943 — Torino

1942 — Juventus

1941 — Venezia

1940 — Fiorentina

1939 — Ambrosiana-Inter

1938 — Juventus

1937 — Genoa

1936 — Torino

1922 — Vado

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|25 CSA Federal Summit 2020
6|30 Young AFCEA Bethesda Summer IT Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Veteran earns her college degree at 62