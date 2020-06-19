Italian Cup Champions

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
2020 — Napoli
2019 — Lazio
2018 — Juventus
2017 — Juventus
2016 — Juventus
2015 — Juventus
2014 — Napoli
2013 — Lazio
2012 — Napoli
2011 — Inter Milan
2010 — Inter Milan
2009 — Lazio
2008 — Roma
2007 — Roma
2006 — Inter Milan
2005 — Inter Milan
2004 — Lazio
2003 — AC Milan
2002 — Parma
2001 — Fiorentina
2000 — Lazio
1999 — Parma
1998 — Lazio
1997 — Vicenza
1996 — Fiorentina
1995 — Juventus
1994 — Sampdoria
1993 — Torino
1992 — Parma
1991 — Roma
1990 — Juventus
1989 — Sampdoria
1988 — Sampdoria
1987 — Napoli
1986 — Roma
1985 — Sampdoria
1984 — Roma
1983 — Juventus
1982 — Inter Milan
1981 — Roma
1980 — Roma
1979 — Juventus
1978 — Inter Milan
1977 — AC Milan
1976 — Napoli
1975 — Fiorentina
1974 — Bologna
1973 — AC Milan
1972 — AC Milan
1971 — Torino
1970 — Bologna
1969 — Roma
1968 — Torino
1967 — AC Milan
1966 — Fiorentina
1965 — Juventus
1964 — Roma
1963 — Atalanta
1962 — Napoli
1961 — Fiorentina
1960 — Juventus
1959 — Juventus
1958 — Lazio
1943 — Torino
1942 — Juventus
1941 — Venezia
1940 — Fiorentina
1939 — Ambrosiana-Inter
1938 — Juventus
1937 — Genoa
1936 — Torino
1922 — Vado
