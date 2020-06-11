Listen Live Sports

Jockey Jose Ortiz notches 2,000th career victory

June 11, 2020 5:10 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Jockey Jose Ortiz notched his 2,000th career victory on Thursday, riding Creed to a win in the fourth race at Belmont.

The 26-year-old rider’s win total includes 17 from his native Puerto Rico.

Creed won by 7 3/4 lengths and paid $7.60 to win for Hall of Fame trainer Shug McGaughey.

Ortiz has purse earnings of more than $156 million since his first North American victories in 2012. He won the 2016 Belmont Stakes with Tapwrit and has three Breeders’ Cup victories. He led the nation in victories with 351 and purse earnings of $27,318,875 in 2016, when he won the Eclipse Award as outstanding jockey.

His older brother, Irad Ortiz Jr., earned his 2,000th win in 2018.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

