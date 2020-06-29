Listen Live Sports

Juventus and Barcelona swap Arthur and Pjanić

June 29, 2020 2:29 pm
 
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Miralem Pjanić joined Barcelona and Arthur went to Juventus in a direct swap on Monday.

Juventus said it paid a 72 million euros ($80 million) transfer fee for Arthur that could rise to 82 million euros with bonuses. He signed a five-year contract with the eight-time defending Serie A champion.

Barcelona said it paid 60 million euros for Pjanić, with the possibility of another 5 million euros in bonuses. He signed a four-year contract with a buyout clause of 400 million euros.

Both midfielders will remain with their old clubs until the end of the current season.

Juventus said it earned 41.8 million euros in the deal through “net of solidarity contribution and auxiliary expenses.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

