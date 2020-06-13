Listen Live Sports

Korn Ferry Challenge Par Scores

June 13, 2020 8:05 pm
 
Saturday
At TPC Sawgrass
Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 6847; Par 70
Third Round

Will Zalatoris 67-68-65_200  -10

Joseph Bramlett 69-68-64_201   -9

Luke List 66-70-65_201   -9

Chase Wright 66-69-66_201   -9

Lee Hodges 69-65-67_201   -9

Shad Tuten 71-64-67_202   -8

Theo Humphrey 67-68-67_202   -8

Dawie van der Walt 67-69-67_203   -7

Brandon Crick 69-66-68_203   -7

Nick Hardy 67-68-68_203   -7  

Kristoffer Ventura 66-68-69_203   -7

Nicholas Lindheim 70-67-67_204   -6

Michael Miller 69-68-67_204   -6

Augusto Núñez 68-69-67_204   -6

Vince India 69-70-65_204   -6

Paul Barjon 64-70-70_204   -6

Austin Smotherman 71-67-67_205   -5

Zach Cabra 72-66-67_205   -5

Andres Gonzales 70-65-70_205   -5

Ryan McCormick 72-65-69_206   -4

Jimmy Stanger 67-70-69_206   -4

Tommy Gainey 71-67-68_206   -4

Stephan Jaeger 68-68-70_206   -4  

Roberto Díaz 67-69-70_206   -4

Taylor Moore 66-69-71_206   -4

KK Limbhasut 67-68-71_206   -4

Camilo Villegas 67-70-70_207   -3   

Brad Hopfinger 69-68-70_207   -3

Erik Compton 66-71-70_207   -3   

Greyson Sigg 67-70-70_207   -3

Mickey DeMorat 67-70-70_207   -3

Sam Saunders 68-69-70_207   -3   

Justin Lower 68-68-71_207   -3

Max McGreevy 72-64-71_207   -3

Callum Tarren 68-70-69_207   -3

Jamie Arnold 72-63-72_207   -3   

Grant Hirschman 70-69-68_207   -3   

Stephen Franken 69-70-68_207   -3

Bobby Bai 74-65-68_207   -3

Ben Kohles 68-66-73_207   -3   

Scott Langley 66-68-73_207   -3   

James Nicholas 70-67-71_208   -2   

Tom Whitney 68-68-72_208   -2

Nelson Ledesma 69-68-71_208   -2  

Chris Baker 69-69-70_208   -2     

Jonathan Randolph 73-66-69_208   -2       

Anders Albertson 72-67-69_208   -2       

Brandon Harkins 70-67-72_209   -1

Matt Atkins 69-68-72_209   -1     

Chad Ramey 69-69-71_209   -1   

Wade Binfield 69-69-71_209   -1   

Brian Campbell 71-67-71_209   -1   

Drew Weaver 68-71-70_209   -1   

Jason Millard 68-71-70_209   -1   

Hank Lebioda 68-69-73_210    E  

Jonathan Hodge 69-69-72_210    E

Chase Seiffert 71-68-71_210    E

Vincent Whaley 72-65-74_211   +1

Martin Piller 71-67-73_211   +1

Rob Oppenheim 69-70-72_211   +1

Andy Pope 72-67-72_211   +1

Steve Lewton 70-69-72_211   +1

Tim Wilkinson 66-71-75_212   +2  

Robert Streb 68-69-75_212   +2

Zack Sucher 68-71-74_213   +3

