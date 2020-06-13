Korn Ferry Challenge Par Scores

|Saturday
|At TPC Sawgrass
|Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 6847; Par 70
|Third Round
Will Zalatoris 67-68-65_200 -10
Joseph Bramlett 69-68-64_201 -9
Luke List 66-70-65_201 -9
Chase Wright 66-69-66_201 -9
Lee Hodges 69-65-67_201 -9
Shad Tuten 71-64-67_202 -8
Theo Humphrey 67-68-67_202 -8
Dawie van der Walt 67-69-67_203 -7
Brandon Crick 69-66-68_203 -7
Nick Hardy 67-68-68_203 -7
Kristoffer Ventura 66-68-69_203 -7
Nicholas Lindheim 70-67-67_204 -6
Michael Miller 69-68-67_204 -6
Augusto Núñez 68-69-67_204 -6
Vince India 69-70-65_204 -6
Paul Barjon 64-70-70_204 -6
Austin Smotherman 71-67-67_205 -5
Zach Cabra 72-66-67_205 -5
Andres Gonzales 70-65-70_205 -5
Ryan McCormick 72-65-69_206 -4
Jimmy Stanger 67-70-69_206 -4
Tommy Gainey 71-67-68_206 -4
Stephan Jaeger 68-68-70_206 -4
Roberto Díaz 67-69-70_206 -4
Taylor Moore 66-69-71_206 -4
KK Limbhasut 67-68-71_206 -4
Camilo Villegas 67-70-70_207 -3
Brad Hopfinger 69-68-70_207 -3
Erik Compton 66-71-70_207 -3
Greyson Sigg 67-70-70_207 -3
Mickey DeMorat 67-70-70_207 -3
Sam Saunders 68-69-70_207 -3
Justin Lower 68-68-71_207 -3
Max McGreevy 72-64-71_207 -3
Callum Tarren 68-70-69_207 -3
Jamie Arnold 72-63-72_207 -3
Grant Hirschman 70-69-68_207 -3
Stephen Franken 69-70-68_207 -3
Bobby Bai 74-65-68_207 -3
Ben Kohles 68-66-73_207 -3
Scott Langley 66-68-73_207 -3
James Nicholas 70-67-71_208 -2
Tom Whitney 68-68-72_208 -2
Nelson Ledesma 69-68-71_208 -2
Chris Baker 69-69-70_208 -2
Jonathan Randolph 73-66-69_208 -2
Anders Albertson 72-67-69_208 -2
Brandon Harkins 70-67-72_209 -1
Matt Atkins 69-68-72_209 -1
Chad Ramey 69-69-71_209 -1
Wade Binfield 69-69-71_209 -1
Brian Campbell 71-67-71_209 -1
Drew Weaver 68-71-70_209 -1
Jason Millard 68-71-70_209 -1
Hank Lebioda 68-69-73_210 E
Jonathan Hodge 69-69-72_210 E
Chase Seiffert 71-68-71_210 E
Vincent Whaley 72-65-74_211 +1
Martin Piller 71-67-73_211 +1
Rob Oppenheim 69-70-72_211 +1
Andy Pope 72-67-72_211 +1
Steve Lewton 70-69-72_211 +1
Tim Wilkinson 66-71-75_212 +2
Robert Streb 68-69-75_212 +2
Zack Sucher 68-71-74_213 +3
