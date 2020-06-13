Korn Ferry Challenge Scores

|Saturday
|At TPC Sawgrass
|Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 6847; Par 70
|Third Round
Will Zalatoris 67-68-65_200
Joseph Bramlett 69-68-64_201
Luke List 66-70-65_201
Chase Wright 66-69-66_201
Lee Hodges 69-65-67_201
Shad Tuten 71-64-67_202
Theo Humphrey 67-68-67_202
Dawie van der Walt 67-69-67_203
Brandon Crick 69-66-68_203
Nick Hardy 67-68-68_203
Kristoffer Ventura 66-68-69_203
Nicholas Lindheim 70-67-67_204
Michael Miller 69-68-67_204
Augusto Núñez 68-69-67_204
Vince India 69-70-65_204
Paul Barjon 64-70-70_204
Austin Smotherman 71-67-67_205
Zach Cabra 72-66-67_205
Andres Gonzales 70-65-70_205
Ryan McCormick 72-65-69_206
Jimmy Stanger 67-70-69_206
Tommy Gainey 71-67-68_206
Stephan Jaeger 68-68-70_206
Roberto Díaz 67-69-70_206
Taylor Moore 66-69-71_206
KK Limbhasut 67-68-71_206
Camilo Villegas 67-70-70_207
Brad Hopfinger 69-68-70_207
Erik Compton 66-71-70_207
Greyson Sigg 67-70-70_207
Mickey DeMorat 67-70-70_207
Sam Saunders 68-69-70_207
Justin Lower 68-68-71_207
Max McGreevy 72-64-71_207
Callum Tarren 68-70-69_207
Jamie Arnold 72-63-72_207
Grant Hirschman 70-69-68_207
Stephen Franken 69-70-68_207
Bobby Bai 74-65-68_207
Ben Kohles 68-66-73_207
Scott Langley 66-68-73_207
James Nicholas 70-67-71_208
Tom Whitney 68-68-72_208
Nelson Ledesma 69-68-71_208
Chris Baker 69-69-70_208
Jonathan Randolph 73-66-69_208
Anders Albertson 72-67-69_208
Brandon Harkins 70-67-72_209
Matt Atkins 69-68-72_209
Chad Ramey 69-69-71_209
Wade Binfield 69-69-71_209
Brian Campbell 71-67-71_209
Drew Weaver 68-71-70_209
Jason Millard 68-71-70_209
Hank Lebioda 68-69-73_210
Jonathan Hodge 69-69-72_210
Chase Seiffert 71-68-71_210
Vincent Whaley 72-65-74_211
Martin Piller 71-67-73_211
Rob Oppenheim 69-70-72_211
Andy Pope 72-67-72_211
Steve Lewton 70-69-72_211
Tim Wilkinson 66-71-75_212
Robert Streb 68-69-75_212
Zack Sucher 68-71-74_213
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.