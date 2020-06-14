Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Korn Ferry Challenge Scores

June 14, 2020 3:34 pm
 
2 min read
      
Sunday
At TPC Sawgrass
Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 6847; Par 70
Final Round

Luke List, $108,000 66-70-65-67_268

Joseph Bramlett, $45,000 69-68-64-68_269

Shad Tuten, $45,000 71-64-67-67_269

Nicholas Lindheim, $24,900 70-67-67-66_270

Advertisement

Kristoffer Ventura, $24,900 66-68-69-67_270

        Insight by Tenable: A new Federal News Network survey examines risk and mitigation of threats in DoD and how cyber technologies protects core infrastructure.

Lee Hodges, $19,950 69-65-67-70_271

Will Zalatoris, $19,950 67-68-65-71_271

Theo Humphrey, $17,700 67-68-67-70_272

Nick Hardy, $16,500 67-68-68-70_273

Brandon Crick, $13,748 69-66-68-71_274

Vince India, $13,748 69-70-65-70_274

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

KK Limbhasut, $13,748 67-68-71-68_274

Michael Miller, $13,748 69-68-67-70_274

Paul Barjon, $9,311 64-70-70-71_275

Ben Kohles, $9,311 68-66-73-68_275

Ryan McCormick, $9,311 72-65-69-69_275

Max McGreevy, $9,311 72-64-71-68_275

Sam Saunders, $9,311 68-69-70-68_275

Austin Smotherman, $9,311 71-67-67-70_275

Dawie van der Walt, $9,311 67-69-67-72_275

Chase Wright, $9,311 66-69-66-74_275

Justin Lower, $6,810 68-68-71-69_276

Tommy Gainey, $4,898 71-67-68-71_277

Andres Gonzales, $4,898 70-65-70-72_277

Brandon Harkins, $4,898 70-67-72-68_277

Grant Hirschman, $4,898 70-69-68-70_277

Brad Hopfinger, $4,898 69-68-70-70_277

Scott Langley, $4,898 66-68-73-70_277

Chad Ramey, $4,898 69-69-71-68_277

Jonathan Randolph, $4,898 73-66-69-69_277

Jimmy Stanger, $4,898 67-70-69-71_277

Callum Tarren, $4,898 68-70-69-70_277

Chris Baker, $3,570 69-69-70-70_278

Zach Cabra, $3,570 72-66-67-73_278

Brian Campbell, $3,570 71-67-71-69_278

Stephan Jaeger, $3,570 68-68-70-72_278

Taylor Moore, $3,570 66-69-71-72_278

Camilo Villegas, $3,570 67-70-70-71_278

Mickey DeMorat, $3,030 67-70-70-72_279

Nelson Ledesma, $3,030 69-68-71-71_279

James Nicholas, $3,030 70-67-71-71_279

Augusto Núñez, $3,030 68-69-67-75_279

Tom Whitney, $3,030 68-68-72-71_279

Rob Oppenheim, $2,820 69-70-72-69_280

Andy Pope, $2,820 72-67-72-69_280

Jamie Arnold, $2,655 72-63-72-74_281

Bobby Bai, $2,655 74-65-68-74_281

Roberto Díaz, $2,655 67-69-70-75_281

Stephen Franken, $2,655 69-70-68-74_281

Chase Seiffert, $2,655 71-68-71-71_281

Greyson Sigg, $2,655 67-70-70-74_281

Anders Albertson, $2,538 72-67-69-74_282

Matt Atkins, $2,538 69-68-72-73_282

Wade Binfield, $2,538 69-69-71-73_282

Drew Weaver, $2,538 68-71-70-73_282

Hank Lebioda, $2,496 68-69-73-73_283

Vincent Whaley, $2,496 72-65-74-72_283

Tim Wilkinson, $2,496 66-71-75-71_283

Robert Streb, $2,472 68-69-75-73_285

Erik Compton, $2,460 66-71-70-80_287

Martin Piller, $2,448 71-67-73-77_288

Jonathan Hodge, $2,430 69-69-72-79_289

Jason Millard, $2,430 68-71-70-80_289

Zack Sucher, $2,412 68-71-74-77_290

Steve Lewton, $2,400 70-69-72-81_292

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|18 Federal Workforce Development...
6|19 Classified Cyber Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force completes energy power project at Hill AFB