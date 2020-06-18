Korn Ferry Tour-King & Bear Classic

|Thurday
|The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village
|At St. Augustine, FL
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,279; Par: 72
|Second Round
|Vince India
|63-66—129
|-15
|Brett Coletta
|63-66—129
|-15
|Mickey DeMorat
|66-64—130
|-14
|Justin Lower
|65-65—130
|-14
|Dawson Armstrong
|67-63—130
|-14
|Chris Kirk
|66-65—131
|-13
|Will Zalatoris
|65-66—131
|-13
|Wes Roach
|68-63—131
|-13
|Callum Tarren
|66-65—131
|-13
|Davis Riley
|66-66—132
|-12
|Ben Martin
|68-64—132
|-12
|Scott Gutschewski
|68-64—132
|-12
|Drew Weaver
|66-66—132
|-12
|Ryan McCormick
|65-67—132
|-12
|Nick Hardy
|69-64—133
|-11
|Taylor Pendrith
|65-68—133
|-11
|Curtis Luck
|68-65—133
|-11
|Chad Ramey
|66-68—134
|-10
|Nicolas Echavarria
|68-66—134
|-10
|Daniel Miernicki
|66-68—134
|-10
|Peter Uihlein
|68-66—134
|-10
|Scott Langley
|66-68—134
|-10
|Ryan Ruffels
|66-68—134
|-10
|Joey Garber
|70-64—134
|-10
|Xinjun Zhang
|66-68—134
|-10
|Greyson Sigg
|71-64—135
|-9
|Braden Thornberry
|68-67—135
|-9
|Jared Wolfe
|65-70—135
|-9
|Brandon Crick
|69-66—135
|-9
|John Chin
|66-69—135
|-9
|Michael Miller
|67-68—135
|-9
|Tom Whitney
|65-70—135
|-9
|Brandon Harkins
|66-70—136
|-8
|Jack Maguire
|71-65—136
|-8
|Sean O’Hair
|70-66—136
|-8
|Jordan Niebrugge
|71-65—136
|-8
|Tyson Alexander
|69-67—136
|-8
|Blayne Barber
|67-69—136
|-8
|Theo Humphrey
|69-67—136
|-8
|Zach Wright
|65-71—136
|-8
|Paul Barjon
|70-67—137
|-7
|Chris Baker
|67-70—137
|-7
|Joseph Bramlett
|68-69—137
|-7
|Billy Kennerly
|69-68—137
|-7
|Kristoffer Ventura
|72-65—137
|-7
|Brad Hopfinger
|72-65—137
|-7
|J.T. Griffin
|68-69—137
|-7
|Steve Marino
|68-69—137
|-7
|Paul Peterson
|70-67—137
|-7
|Kevin Dougherty
|67-70—137
|-7
|Richy Werenski
|68-69—137
|-7
|Joshua Creel
|71-66—137
|-7
|Anders Albertson
|67-70—137
|-7
|Erik Compton
|68-69—137
|-7
|Dawie van der Walt
|68-69—137
|-7
|Wade Binfield
|72-65—137
|-7
|James Hahn
|69-68—137
|-7
|Tim Wilkinson
|67-70—137
|-7
|Nicholas Thompson
|66-71—137
|-7
|Vincent Whaley
|70-67—137
|-7
|Hank Lebioda
|70-67—137
|-7
|Trevor Cone
|67-70—137
|-7
|Taylor Dickson
|67-70—137
|-7
|Jason Millard
|68-70—138
|-6
|Robert Streb
|68-70—138
|-6
|Zack Sucher
|70-68—138
|-6
|José de Jesús Rodríguez
|70-68—138
|-6
|Johnson Wagner
|67-71—138
|-6
|Bo Hoag
|68-70—138
|-6
|Fabián Gómez
|73-65—138
|-6
|Curtis Thompson
|69-69—138
|-6
|Kevin Roy
|70-68—138
|-6
|Chase Johnson
|69-69—138
|-6
|Austin Smotherman
|67-71—138
|-6
|Ben Kohles
|67-71—138
|-6
|Grant Hirschman
|70-68—138
|-6
|Ollie Schniederjans
|69-69—138
|-6
|Tag Ridings
|71-67—138
|-6
|Mito Pereira
|69-69—138
|-6
|KK Limbhasut
|67-71—138
|-6
|Failed to make the cut
|Shawn Stefani
|71-68—139
|-5
|Max McGreevy
|71-68—139
|-5
|Zecheng Dou
|68-71—139
|-5
|Brett Drewitt
|67-72—139
|-5
|Andres Gonzales
|71-68—139
|-5
|Andrew Novak
|73-66—139
|-5
|David Lingmerth
|68-71—139
|-5
|Andy Pope
|68-71—139
|-5
|Taylor Funk
|69-70—139
|-5
|Tommy Gainey
|71-68—139
|-5
|Taylor Montgomery
|72-67—139
|-5
|Yuwa Kosaihira
|68-71—139
|-5
|Charlie Saxon
|69-71—140
|-4
|Adam Svensson
|74-66—140
|-4
|Lee Hodges
|71-69—140
|-4
|Steve Lewton
|70-70—140
|-4
|Mikel Martinson
|67-73—140
|-4
|Brent Grant
|66-74—140
|-4
|John Oda
|71-69—140
|-4
|Stephan Jaeger
|74-66—140
|-4
|Dylan Wu
|69-71—140
|-4
|Nicholas Lindheim
|73-67—140
|-4
|Brady Schnell
|70-71—141
|-3
|Ryan Brehm
|68-73—141
|-3
|Sebastian Cappelen
|70-71—141
|-3
|Dan McCarthy
|66-75—141
|-3
|Mark Blakefield
|69-72—141
|-3
|Shane Smith
|70-71—141
|-3
|Zach Cabra
|71-70—141
|-3
|David Kocher
|75-67—142
|-2
|Rob Oppenheim
|75-67—142
|-2
|Robert Garrigus
|69-73—142
|-2
|Mark Baldwin
|73-69—142
|-2
|Byron Meth
|72-70—142
|-2
|Roberto Díaz
|70-72—142
|-2
|Julián Etulain
|69-73—142
|-2
|Augusto Núñez
|71-71—142
|-2
|Stephen Franken
|69-73—142
|-2
|Jamie Arnold
|72-70—142
|-2
|Shad Tuten
|71-71—142
|-2
|Rodrigo Lee
|72-70—142
|-2
|Robert Allenby
|73-70—143
|-1
|Justin Hueber
|73-70—143
|-1
|Greg Yates
|70-73—143
|-1
|Sam Saunders
|70-73—143
|-1
|T.J. Vogel
|70-73—143
|-1
|Ben Silverman
|67-76—143
|-1
|Brian Campbell
|71-72—143
|-1
|Taylor Moore
|69-74—143
|-1
|Zach Zaback
|73-70—143
|-1
|Chase Wright
|71-72—143
|-1
|Jimmy Stanger
|72-71—143
|-1
|Jonathan Randolph
|72-71—143
|-1
|Patrick Fishburn
|71-72—143
|-1
|David Lipsky
|73-70—143
|-1
|Chandler Blanchet
|76-67—143
|-1
|Richard S. Johnson
|73-71—144
|E
|Luke Guthrie
|73-71—144
|E
|Marcelo Rozo
|72-72—144
|E
|Dan Woltman
|73-71—144
|E
|Tyler McCumber
|71-74—145
|+1
|Travis Trace
|72-73—145
|+1
|George Cunningham
|73-72—145
|+1
|Jonathan Byrd
|72-74—146
|+2
|Nelson Ledesma
|71-75—146
|+2
|Steve LeBrun
|72-74—146
|+2
|Whee Kim
|70-76—146
|+2
|Alex Chiarella
|72-74—146
|+2
|Seamus Power
|78-69—147
|+3
|D.A. Points
|74-73—147
|+3
|John VanDerLaan
|75-73—148
|+4
|Ben Taylor
|75-73—148
|+4
|Will Wilcox
|75-75—150
|+6
