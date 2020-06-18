Listen Live Sports

Korn Ferry Tour-King & Bear Classic

June 18, 2020 7:41 pm
 
Thurday
The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village
At St. Augustine, FL
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,279; Par: 72
Second Round
Vince India 63-66—129 -15
Brett Coletta 63-66—129 -15
Mickey DeMorat 66-64—130 -14
Justin Lower 65-65—130 -14
Dawson Armstrong 67-63—130 -14
Chris Kirk 66-65—131 -13
Will Zalatoris 65-66—131 -13
Wes Roach 68-63—131 -13
Callum Tarren 66-65—131 -13
Davis Riley 66-66—132 -12
Ben Martin 68-64—132 -12
Scott Gutschewski 68-64—132 -12
Drew Weaver 66-66—132 -12
Ryan McCormick 65-67—132 -12
Nick Hardy 69-64—133 -11
Taylor Pendrith 65-68—133 -11
Curtis Luck 68-65—133 -11
Chad Ramey 66-68—134 -10
Nicolas Echavarria 68-66—134 -10
Daniel Miernicki 66-68—134 -10
Peter Uihlein 68-66—134 -10
Scott Langley 66-68—134 -10
Ryan Ruffels 66-68—134 -10
Joey Garber 70-64—134 -10
Xinjun Zhang 66-68—134 -10
Greyson Sigg 71-64—135 -9
Braden Thornberry 68-67—135 -9
Jared Wolfe 65-70—135 -9
Brandon Crick 69-66—135 -9
John Chin 66-69—135 -9
Michael Miller 67-68—135 -9
Tom Whitney 65-70—135 -9
Brandon Harkins 66-70—136 -8
Jack Maguire 71-65—136 -8
Sean O’Hair 70-66—136 -8
Jordan Niebrugge 71-65—136 -8
Tyson Alexander 69-67—136 -8
Blayne Barber 67-69—136 -8
Theo Humphrey 69-67—136 -8
Zach Wright 65-71—136 -8
Paul Barjon 70-67—137 -7
Chris Baker 67-70—137 -7
Joseph Bramlett 68-69—137 -7
Billy Kennerly 69-68—137 -7
Kristoffer Ventura 72-65—137 -7
Brad Hopfinger 72-65—137 -7
J.T. Griffin 68-69—137 -7
Steve Marino 68-69—137 -7
Paul Peterson 70-67—137 -7
Kevin Dougherty 67-70—137 -7
Richy Werenski 68-69—137 -7
Joshua Creel 71-66—137 -7
Anders Albertson 67-70—137 -7
Erik Compton 68-69—137 -7
Dawie van der Walt 68-69—137 -7
Wade Binfield 72-65—137 -7
James Hahn 69-68—137 -7
Tim Wilkinson 67-70—137 -7
Nicholas Thompson 66-71—137 -7
Vincent Whaley 70-67—137 -7
Hank Lebioda 70-67—137 -7
Trevor Cone 67-70—137 -7
Taylor Dickson 67-70—137 -7
Jason Millard 68-70—138 -6
Robert Streb 68-70—138 -6
Zack Sucher 70-68—138 -6
José de Jesús Rodríguez 70-68—138 -6
Johnson Wagner 67-71—138 -6
Bo Hoag 68-70—138 -6
Fabián Gómez 73-65—138 -6
Curtis Thompson 69-69—138 -6
Kevin Roy 70-68—138 -6
Chase Johnson 69-69—138 -6
Austin Smotherman 67-71—138 -6
Ben Kohles 67-71—138 -6
Grant Hirschman 70-68—138 -6
Ollie Schniederjans 69-69—138 -6
Tag Ridings 71-67—138 -6
Mito Pereira 69-69—138 -6
KK Limbhasut 67-71—138 -6
Failed to make the cut
Shawn Stefani 71-68—139 -5
Max McGreevy 71-68—139 -5
Zecheng Dou 68-71—139 -5
Brett Drewitt 67-72—139 -5
Andres Gonzales 71-68—139 -5
Andrew Novak 73-66—139 -5
David Lingmerth 68-71—139 -5
Andy Pope 68-71—139 -5
Taylor Funk 69-70—139 -5
Tommy Gainey 71-68—139 -5
Taylor Montgomery 72-67—139 -5
Yuwa Kosaihira 68-71—139 -5
Charlie Saxon 69-71—140 -4
Adam Svensson 74-66—140 -4
Lee Hodges 71-69—140 -4
Steve Lewton 70-70—140 -4
Mikel Martinson 67-73—140 -4
Brent Grant 66-74—140 -4
John Oda 71-69—140 -4
Stephan Jaeger 74-66—140 -4
Dylan Wu 69-71—140 -4
Nicholas Lindheim 73-67—140 -4
Brady Schnell 70-71—141 -3
Ryan Brehm 68-73—141 -3
Sebastian Cappelen 70-71—141 -3
Dan McCarthy 66-75—141 -3
Mark Blakefield 69-72—141 -3
Shane Smith 70-71—141 -3
Zach Cabra 71-70—141 -3
David Kocher 75-67—142 -2
Rob Oppenheim 75-67—142 -2
Robert Garrigus 69-73—142 -2
Mark Baldwin 73-69—142 -2
Byron Meth 72-70—142 -2
Roberto Díaz 70-72—142 -2
Julián Etulain 69-73—142 -2
Augusto Núñez 71-71—142 -2
Stephen Franken 69-73—142 -2
Jamie Arnold 72-70—142 -2
Shad Tuten 71-71—142 -2
Rodrigo Lee 72-70—142 -2
Robert Allenby 73-70—143 -1
Justin Hueber 73-70—143 -1
Greg Yates 70-73—143 -1
Sam Saunders 70-73—143 -1
T.J. Vogel 70-73—143 -1
Ben Silverman 67-76—143 -1
Brian Campbell 71-72—143 -1
Taylor Moore 69-74—143 -1
Zach Zaback 73-70—143 -1
Chase Wright 71-72—143 -1
Jimmy Stanger 72-71—143 -1
Jonathan Randolph 72-71—143 -1
Patrick Fishburn 71-72—143 -1
David Lipsky 73-70—143 -1
Chandler Blanchet 76-67—143 -1
Richard S. Johnson 73-71—144 E
Luke Guthrie 73-71—144 E
Marcelo Rozo 72-72—144 E
Dan Woltman 73-71—144 E
Tyler McCumber 71-74—145 +1
Travis Trace 72-73—145 +1
George Cunningham 73-72—145 +1
Jonathan Byrd 72-74—146 +2
Nelson Ledesma 71-75—146 +2
Steve LeBrun 72-74—146 +2
Whee Kim 70-76—146 +2
Alex Chiarella 72-74—146 +2
Seamus Power 78-69—147 +3
D.A. Points 74-73—147 +3
John VanDerLaan 75-73—148 +4
Ben Taylor 75-73—148 +4
Will Wilcox 75-75—150 +6

