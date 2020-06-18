Korn Ferry Tour-King & Bear Classic

Thurday The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village At St. Augustine, FL Purse: $600,000 Yardage: 7,279; Par: 72 Second Round Vince India 63-66—129 -15 Brett Coletta 63-66—129 -15 Mickey DeMorat 66-64—130 -14 Justin Lower 65-65—130 -14 Dawson Armstrong 67-63—130 -14 Chris Kirk 66-65—131 -13 Will Zalatoris 65-66—131 -13 Wes Roach 68-63—131 -13 Callum Tarren 66-65—131 -13 Davis Riley 66-66—132 -12 Ben Martin 68-64—132 -12 Scott Gutschewski 68-64—132 -12 Drew Weaver 66-66—132 -12 Ryan McCormick 65-67—132 -12 Nick Hardy 69-64—133 -11 Taylor Pendrith 65-68—133 -11 Curtis Luck 68-65—133 -11 Chad Ramey 66-68—134 -10 Nicolas Echavarria 68-66—134 -10 Daniel Miernicki 66-68—134 -10 Peter Uihlein 68-66—134 -10 Scott Langley 66-68—134 -10 Ryan Ruffels 66-68—134 -10 Joey Garber 70-64—134 -10 Xinjun Zhang 66-68—134 -10 Greyson Sigg 71-64—135 -9 Braden Thornberry 68-67—135 -9 Jared Wolfe 65-70—135 -9 Brandon Crick 69-66—135 -9 John Chin 66-69—135 -9 Michael Miller 67-68—135 -9 Tom Whitney 65-70—135 -9 Brandon Harkins 66-70—136 -8 Jack Maguire 71-65—136 -8 Sean O’Hair 70-66—136 -8 Jordan Niebrugge 71-65—136 -8 Tyson Alexander 69-67—136 -8 Blayne Barber 67-69—136 -8 Theo Humphrey 69-67—136 -8 Zach Wright 65-71—136 -8 Paul Barjon 70-67—137 -7 Chris Baker 67-70—137 -7 Joseph Bramlett 68-69—137 -7 Billy Kennerly 69-68—137 -7 Kristoffer Ventura 72-65—137 -7 Brad Hopfinger 72-65—137 -7 J.T. Griffin 68-69—137 -7 Steve Marino 68-69—137 -7 Paul Peterson 70-67—137 -7 Kevin Dougherty 67-70—137 -7 Richy Werenski 68-69—137 -7 Joshua Creel 71-66—137 -7 Anders Albertson 67-70—137 -7 Erik Compton 68-69—137 -7 Dawie van der Walt 68-69—137 -7 Wade Binfield 72-65—137 -7 James Hahn 69-68—137 -7 Tim Wilkinson 67-70—137 -7 Nicholas Thompson 66-71—137 -7 Vincent Whaley 70-67—137 -7 Hank Lebioda 70-67—137 -7 Trevor Cone 67-70—137 -7 Taylor Dickson 67-70—137 -7 Jason Millard 68-70—138 -6 Robert Streb 68-70—138 -6 Zack Sucher 70-68—138 -6 José de Jesús Rodríguez 70-68—138 -6 Johnson Wagner 67-71—138 -6 Bo Hoag 68-70—138 -6 Fabián Gómez 73-65—138 -6 Curtis Thompson 69-69—138 -6 Kevin Roy 70-68—138 -6 Chase Johnson 69-69—138 -6 Austin Smotherman 67-71—138 -6 Ben Kohles 67-71—138 -6 Grant Hirschman 70-68—138 -6 Ollie Schniederjans 69-69—138 -6 Tag Ridings 71-67—138 -6 Mito Pereira 69-69—138 -6 KK Limbhasut 67-71—138 -6 Failed to make the cut Shawn Stefani 71-68—139 -5 Max McGreevy 71-68—139 -5 Zecheng Dou 68-71—139 -5 Brett Drewitt 67-72—139 -5 Andres Gonzales 71-68—139 -5 Andrew Novak 73-66—139 -5 David Lingmerth 68-71—139 -5 Andy Pope 68-71—139 -5 Taylor Funk 69-70—139 -5 Tommy Gainey 71-68—139 -5 Taylor Montgomery 72-67—139 -5 Yuwa Kosaihira 68-71—139 -5 Charlie Saxon 69-71—140 -4 Adam Svensson 74-66—140 -4 Lee Hodges 71-69—140 -4 Steve Lewton 70-70—140 -4 Mikel Martinson 67-73—140 -4 Brent Grant 66-74—140 -4 John Oda 71-69—140 -4 Stephan Jaeger 74-66—140 -4 Dylan Wu 69-71—140 -4 Nicholas Lindheim 73-67—140 -4 Brady Schnell 70-71—141 -3 Ryan Brehm 68-73—141 -3 Sebastian Cappelen 70-71—141 -3 Dan McCarthy 66-75—141 -3 Mark Blakefield 69-72—141 -3 Shane Smith 70-71—141 -3 Zach Cabra 71-70—141 -3 David Kocher 75-67—142 -2 Rob Oppenheim 75-67—142 -2 Robert Garrigus 69-73—142 -2 Mark Baldwin 73-69—142 -2 Byron Meth 72-70—142 -2 Roberto Díaz 70-72—142 -2 Julián Etulain 69-73—142 -2 Augusto Núñez 71-71—142 -2 Stephen Franken 69-73—142 -2 Jamie Arnold 72-70—142 -2 Shad Tuten 71-71—142 -2 Rodrigo Lee 72-70—142 -2 Robert Allenby 73-70—143 -1 Justin Hueber 73-70—143 -1 Greg Yates 70-73—143 -1 Sam Saunders 70-73—143 -1 T.J. Vogel 70-73—143 -1 Ben Silverman 67-76—143 -1 Brian Campbell 71-72—143 -1 Taylor Moore 69-74—143 -1 Zach Zaback 73-70—143 -1 Chase Wright 71-72—143 -1 Jimmy Stanger 72-71—143 -1 Jonathan Randolph 72-71—143 -1 Patrick Fishburn 71-72—143 -1 David Lipsky 73-70—143 -1 Chandler Blanchet 76-67—143 -1 Richard S. Johnson 73-71—144 E Luke Guthrie 73-71—144 E Marcelo Rozo 72-72—144 E Dan Woltman 73-71—144 E Tyler McCumber 71-74—145 +1 Travis Trace 72-73—145 +1 George Cunningham 73-72—145 +1 Jonathan Byrd 72-74—146 +2 Nelson Ledesma 71-75—146 +2 Steve LeBrun 72-74—146 +2 Whee Kim 70-76—146 +2 Alex Chiarella 72-74—146 +2 Seamus Power 78-69—147 +3 D.A. Points 74-73—147 +3 John VanDerLaan 75-73—148 +4 Ben Taylor 75-73—148 +4 Will Wilcox 75-75—150 +6

