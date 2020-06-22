Listen Live Sports

Korn Ferry Tour Money Leaders

June 22, 2020 3:01 pm
 
Through June 21

Trn Money
1. Mito Pereira 6 $187,834
2. Davis Riley 8 $163,434
3. David Kocher 8 $149,019
4. Jared Wolfe 8 $142,984
5. Andrew Novak 7 $136,745
6. Dylan Wu 8 $115,318
7. Tommy Gainey 4 $112,898
8. Ben Kohles 8 $111,296
9. John Chin 7 $108,410
10. Chris Kirk 1 $108,000
10. Luke List 1 $108,000
12. Will Zalatoris 7 $104,718
13. Roberto Díaz 8 $96,724
14. Brandon Harkins 7 $84,289
15. Chad Ramey 8 $77,838
16. Joseph Bramlett 2 $76,500
17. Nick Hardy 8 $76,218
18. Justin Lower 8 $75,600
19. Paul Barjon 7 $72,212
20. Lee Hodges 7 $69,742
21. Greyson Sigg 8 $68,881
22. John VanDerLaan 8 $55,930
23. Jack Maguire 7 $55,583
24. Grant Hirschman 8 $54,387
25. J.T. Griffin 6 $53,987
26. John Oda 6 $53,380
27. Taylor Montgomery 7 $52,015
28. Shad Tuten 8 $50,604
29. Augusto Núñez 8 $44,109
30. Brett Drewitt 8 $40,942
31. Vince India 8 $38,253
32. Max McGreevy 8 $37,046
33. Theo Humphrey 8 $36,747
34. Billy Kennerly 7 $36,231
35. Patrick Fishburn 5 $35,822
36. Sean O’Hair 4 $35,703
37. Camilo Villegas 4 $35,158
38. Austin Smotherman 8 $33,188
39. Drew Weaver 7 $32,993
40. Callum Tarren 7 $32,345
41. Scott Gutschewski 6 $32,038
42. Taylor Moore 7 $32,014
43. Michael Miller 5 $31,771
44. Taylor Pendrith 8 $31,335
45. Ryan Ruffels 7 $30,670
46. Nicholas Lindheim 5 $30,288
47. Brent Grant 7 $30,109
48. Chase Wright 8 $30,060
49. KK Limbhasut 4 $29,252
50. T.J. Vogel 6 $28,260

