Korn Ferry Tour Money Leaders

Through June 21

Trn Money 1. Mito Pereira 6 $187,834 2. Davis Riley 8 $163,434 3. David Kocher 8 $149,019 4. Jared Wolfe 8 $142,984 5. Andrew Novak 7 $136,745 6. Dylan Wu 8 $115,318 7. Tommy Gainey 4 $112,898 8. Ben Kohles 8 $111,296 9. John Chin 7 $108,410 10. Chris Kirk 1 $108,000 10. Luke List 1 $108,000 12. Will Zalatoris 7 $104,718 13. Roberto Díaz 8 $96,724 14. Brandon Harkins 7 $84,289 15. Chad Ramey 8 $77,838 16. Joseph Bramlett 2 $76,500 17. Nick Hardy 8 $76,218 18. Justin Lower 8 $75,600 19. Paul Barjon 7 $72,212 20. Lee Hodges 7 $69,742 21. Greyson Sigg 8 $68,881 22. John VanDerLaan 8 $55,930 23. Jack Maguire 7 $55,583 24. Grant Hirschman 8 $54,387 25. J.T. Griffin 6 $53,987 26. John Oda 6 $53,380 27. Taylor Montgomery 7 $52,015 28. Shad Tuten 8 $50,604 29. Augusto Núñez 8 $44,109 30. Brett Drewitt 8 $40,942 31. Vince India 8 $38,253 32. Max McGreevy 8 $37,046 33. Theo Humphrey 8 $36,747 34. Billy Kennerly 7 $36,231 35. Patrick Fishburn 5 $35,822 36. Sean O’Hair 4 $35,703 37. Camilo Villegas 4 $35,158 38. Austin Smotherman 8 $33,188 39. Drew Weaver 7 $32,993 40. Callum Tarren 7 $32,345 41. Scott Gutschewski 6 $32,038 42. Taylor Moore 7 $32,014 43. Michael Miller 5 $31,771 44. Taylor Pendrith 8 $31,335 45. Ryan Ruffels 7 $30,670 46. Nicholas Lindheim 5 $30,288 47. Brent Grant 7 $30,109 48. Chase Wright 8 $30,060 49. KK Limbhasut 4 $29,252 50. T.J. Vogel 6 $28,260

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.