Korn Ferry Tour Money Leaders

Through June 21
|
|
|Trn
|Money
|1.
|Mito Pereira
|6
|$187,834
|2.
|Davis Riley
|8
|$163,434
|3.
|David Kocher
|8
|$149,019
|4.
|Jared Wolfe
|8
|$142,984
|5.
|Andrew Novak
|7
|$136,745
|6.
|Dylan Wu
|8
|$115,318
|7.
|Tommy Gainey
|4
|$112,898
|8.
|Ben Kohles
|8
|$111,296
|9.
|John Chin
|7
|$108,410
|10.
|Chris Kirk
|1
|$108,000
|10.
|Luke List
|1
|$108,000
|12.
|Will Zalatoris
|7
|$104,718
|13.
|Roberto Díaz
|8
|$96,724
|14.
|Brandon Harkins
|7
|$84,289
|15.
|Chad Ramey
|8
|$77,838
|16.
|Joseph Bramlett
|2
|$76,500
|17.
|Nick Hardy
|8
|$76,218
|18.
|Justin Lower
|8
|$75,600
|19.
|Paul Barjon
|7
|$72,212
|20.
|Lee Hodges
|7
|$69,742
|21.
|Greyson Sigg
|8
|$68,881
|22.
|John VanDerLaan
|8
|$55,930
|23.
|Jack Maguire
|7
|$55,583
|24.
|Grant Hirschman
|8
|$54,387
|25.
|J.T. Griffin
|6
|$53,987
|26.
|John Oda
|6
|$53,380
|27.
|Taylor Montgomery
|7
|$52,015
|28.
|Shad Tuten
|8
|$50,604
|29.
|Augusto Núñez
|8
|$44,109
|30.
|Brett Drewitt
|8
|$40,942
|31.
|Vince India
|8
|$38,253
|32.
|Max McGreevy
|8
|$37,046
|33.
|Theo Humphrey
|8
|$36,747
|34.
|Billy Kennerly
|7
|$36,231
|35.
|Patrick Fishburn
|5
|$35,822
|36.
|Sean O’Hair
|4
|$35,703
|37.
|Camilo Villegas
|4
|$35,158
|38.
|Austin Smotherman
|8
|$33,188
|39.
|Drew Weaver
|7
|$32,993
|40.
|Callum Tarren
|7
|$32,345
|41.
|Scott Gutschewski
|6
|$32,038
|42.
|Taylor Moore
|7
|$32,014
|43.
|Michael Miller
|5
|$31,771
|44.
|Taylor Pendrith
|8
|$31,335
|45.
|Ryan Ruffels
|7
|$30,670
|46.
|Nicholas Lindheim
|5
|$30,288
|47.
|Brent Grant
|7
|$30,109
|48.
|Chase Wright
|8
|$30,060
|49.
|KK Limbhasut
|4
|$29,252
|50.
|T.J. Vogel
|6
|$28,260
