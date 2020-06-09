Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Lillo reunites with Guardiola as City’s new assistant coach

June 9, 2020 12:24 pm
 
< a min read
      

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City hired Juan Manuel Lillo as the club’s assistant coach on Tuesday, reuniting the Spaniard with Pep Guardiola after the pair’s time together in Mexico.

Lillo was most recently at Chinese club Qingdao Huanghai, which he helped secure promotion to the Super League. He has managed a slew of teams in Spain’s La Liga and was also coach at Dorados in 2005-06 when Guardiola spent a year at the Mexican team.

“My relationship with Pep goes back many years,” Lillo said, “and I am thrilled to be joining him as part of this exciting team.

Lillo will be the replacement for Mikel Arteta, who left his role as Guardiola’s No. 2 to take over at Arsenal in December.

Advertisement

City’s director of football, Txiki Begiristain, said the 54-year-old Lillo would be an “invaluable asset” to Guardiola because of his “vast experience working across three continents.”

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Learn the importance of electronic records in all mission and administrative efforts across government in this free webinar.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
6|11 Advanced FAR Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VA national cemeteries resume committal, memorial services halted by the pandemic