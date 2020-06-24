List of college teams cut because of coronavirus pandemic

Four-year college athletic teams eliminated because of budgetary cuts or school closures associated with the coronavirus pandemic, according to Associated Press research through Wednesday, June 24. (x-denotes school closure; y-effective in 2021) :

DIVISION I (34)

Baseball (2): Chicago State, Furman.

Men’s cross country (2): Akron, y-Connecticut.

Men’s golf (2): Akron, Hampton.

Men’s lacrosse (1): Furman.

Men’s soccer (2): Appalachian State, Cincinnati.

Men’s swimming (2): y-Connecticut, East Carolina.

Men’s tennis (8): Appalachian State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, y-Connecticut, East Carolina, Green Bay, Southern Utah, Winthrop, Wright State.

Men’s track (3): Appalachian State indoor only, Central Michigan, Florida International indoor only.

Men’s wrestling (1): Old Dominion.

Softball (1): Wright State.

Women’s golf (1): Hampton.

Women’s rowing (1): y-Connecticut.

Women’s tennis (7): Akron, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, East Carolina, Green Bay, Southern Utah, Winthrop, Wright State.

Women’s swimming (1): East Carolina.

DIVISION III (52)

Baseball (1): x-Urbana.

Equestrian (1): Tiffin.

Football (2): Florida Tech, x-Urbana.

Men’s basketball (2): Notre Dame De Mur, x-Urbana.

Men’s cross country (3): Notre Dame De Mur, Rollins, x-Urbana.

Men’s golf (4): Notre Dame De Mur, Roberts Wesleyan, St. Edward’s, x-Urbana.

Men’s lacrosse (1): Notre Dame De Mur.

Men’s soccer (3): Notre Dame De Mur, St. Edward’s, x-Urbana.

Men’s swimming/diving (2): Tiffin, x-Urbana.

Men’s tennis (4): Alabama-Huntsville, Roberts Wesleyan, St. Edward’s, Sonoma State.

Men’s track (1): Notre Dame De Mur.

Men’s volleyball (1): x-Urbana.

Men’s wrestling (1): x-Urbana.

Softball (2): Notre Dame De Mur, x-Urbana.

Women’s acrobatics/tumbling (1): x-Urbana.

Women’s basketball (2): Notre Dame De Mur, x-Urbana.

Women’s bowling (1): Lincoln University.

Women’s cross country (3): Notre Dame De Mur, Rollins, x-Urbana.

Women’s golf (2): St. Edward’s, x-Urbana.

Women’s gymnastics (1): Seattle Pacific.

Women’s lacrosse (1): x-Urbana.

Women’s soccer (2): Notre Dame De Mur, x-Urbana.

Women’s swimming/diving (2): Tiffin, x-Urbana.

Women’s tennis (5): Alabama-Huntsville, Fayetteville State, Roberts Wesleyan, St. Edward’s, Sonoma State.

Women’s track (1): Notre Dame De Mur.

Women’s volleyball (2): Notre Dame De Mur, x-Urbana.

Women’s water polo (1): Sonoma State.

Baseball (1): x-MacMurray.

Field hockey (1): Becker.

Football (1): x-MacMurray.

Men’s basketball (1): x-MacMurray.

Men’s cross country (2): Elmira, x-MacMurray.

Men’s golf (2): Earlham, x-MacMurray.

Men’s lacrosse (1): Becker.

Men’s polo (1): Roger Williams.

Men’s soccer (1): x-MacMurray.

Men’s tennis (2): Centenary, Earlham.

Men’s wrestling (1): x-MacMurray.

Softball (1): x-MacMurray.

Women’s basketball (1): x-MacMurray.

Women’s cross country (2): Elmira, x-MacMurray.

Women’s golf (3): Earlham, Elmira, x-MacMurray.

Women’s rowing (1): Ohio Wesleyan.

Women’s soccer (1): x-MacMurray.

Women’s tennis (3): Centenary, Earlham.

Women’s volleyball (1): x-MacMurray.

Women’s wrestling (1): x-MacMurray.

NAIA (12)

Men’s basketball (1): x-Holy Family.

Men’s bowling (1): x-Holy Family.

Men’s cross country (1): x-Holy Family.

Men’s soccer (1): x-Holy Family.

Men’s track (1): x-Holy Family.

Softball (1): x-Holy Family.

Women’s basketball (1): x-Holy Family.

Women’s bowling (1): x-Holy Family.

Women’s cross country (1): x-Holy Family.

Women’s soccer (1): x-Holy Family.

Women’s track (1): x-Holy Family.

Women’s volleyball (1): x-Holy Family.

Notes: Brown University reduced its number of sports from 38 to 32 in a move unrelated to the coronavirus outbreak. Taylor University (Indiana) dropped men’s and women’s tennis and women’s lacrosse in a March 11 announcement unrelated to the outbreak. Bowdoin College (Maine) will not compete in fall or winter sports until at least Jan. 1, 2021, but did not drop any programs.

