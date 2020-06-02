Listen Live Sports

Lyon signs striker Karl Toko Ekambi from Villarreal

June 2, 2020 1:05 pm
 
LYON, France (AP) — Lyon has signed Cameroon striker Karl Toko Ekambi from Villarreal on a four-year deal.

The French club said on its website Tuesday that it had taken up the option to sign Ekambi after he joined on loan in January.

Lyon paid the Spanish club 11.5 million euros ($12.9 million) with a further 4 million euros ($4.5 million) in bonuses. Lyon also said Villarreal will receive 15 percent of any future profit if Ekambi is sold.

The 27-year-old Ekambi scored 25 goals in 76 games for Villarreal after joining from French club Angers two years ago.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

