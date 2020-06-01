Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Man United extends Ighalo’s loan deal until January

June 1, 2020 6:49 am
 
< a min read
      

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Odion Ighalo will stay at Manchester United until Jan. 31 after the Premier League club announced an extension to the striker’s loan deal on Monday.

Ighalo was due to return to Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua because his initial deal with United expired on Sunday.

The Nigeria international scored four goals in eight appearances for United before the coronavirus outbreak forced soccer to be suspended.

The Premier League is set to return on June 17. United also is still in the FA Cup and Europa League.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: VA and DISA provide insight into agency cloud strategies in this free webinar.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
6|2 35th Annual National Test and...
6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Master Sgt. David Royer heroically subdued active bridge shooter

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system