Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Mariners sign 3 draft picks, including top selection Hancock

June 25, 2020 5:47 pm
 
< a min read
      

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners signed three of their draft picks Thursday, including first-round selection Emerson Hancock.

Along with Hancock, the Mariners signed second-round pick Zach DeLoach and fifth-rounder Taylor Dollard.

Hancock, who was taken with the No. 6 overall pick, was one of the top collegiate pitchers in the country at Georgia. He was 8-3 with a 1.99 ERA during his sophomore season with the Bulldogs and made four starts during his abbreviated junior season.

DeLoach, an outfielder from Texas A&M, led the Cape Cod League in hitting last summer with a .353 batting average.

Advertisement

Dollard, a right-handed pitcher from Cal Poly, was 1-0 in four starts this season. As a sophomore last year, Dollard was 5-0 with a 2.89 ERA. Dollard never suffered a loss in 42 career appearance at Cal Poly.

        Insight by Swish and Check Point: Learn how the Interior Department’s IT modernization plan is letting the agency train its workforce to be problem solvers in this free webinar.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|30 Young AFCEA Bethesda Summer IT Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nonprofit collaborates with VA to help vets get technology to stay connected