MATCHDAY: Chelsea can seal Liverpool’s Premier League title

June 24, 2020 7:01 pm
 
A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Thursday:

ENGLAND

Anything other than a win for second-place Manchester City against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge will see Liverpool capture its first English league championship since 1990. Chelsea has a history of clinching the title for another team. In 2016, the Blues came from behind to hold Tottenham 2-2 at home for a draw that allowed Leicester to secure the most improbable title triumph in the history of English football. Chelsea is in fourth place and looking for a victory to restore a five-point gap to Manchester United and Wolves in the race for Champions League qualification. In other matches, Watford is just a point above the relegation zone heading into an away match against Burnley while Arsenal seeks to avoid a third straight loss since the restart in its trip to Southampton.

SPAIN

Valencia can keep alive its hopes of qualifying for the Champions League with a win at relegation-threatened Eibar. A victory would move Valencia to within four points of fourth-place Sevilla. Eibar can open a six-point gap to the relegation zone if it wins. Last-place Espanyol can leave the demotion zone when it visits Real Betis, which will be playing its first match since coach Rubi was fired amid the team’s three-game winless streak.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

