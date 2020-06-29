Listen Live Sports

Mee’s header gives Burnley 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace

June 29, 2020 5:20 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — Ben Mee marked his 300th league appearance for Burnley by clinching a 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace on Monday and keeping his team in an unexpected push for European qualification.

A three-year wait for a goal ended for Mee with a header in the 62nd minute, moving Burnley up to eighth in the English Premier League — seven points from the Champions League places with six games to go.

Burnley was without Jay Rodriguez — the match-winner against Watford on Thursday — and due to a lack of options Sean Dyche could replace him with only defender Erik Pieters.

Palace remained 11th after losing at an empty Selhurst Park due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

