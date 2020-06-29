Mee’s header gives Burnley 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace

LONDON (AP) — Ben Mee marked his 300th league appearance for Burnley by clinching a 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace on Monday and keeping his team in an unexpected push for European qualification.

A three-year wait for a goal ended for Mee with a header in the 62nd minute, moving Burnley up to eighth in the English Premier League — seven points from the Champions League places with six games to go.

Burnley was without Jay Rodriguez — the match-winner against Watford on Thursday — and due to a lack of options Sean Dyche could replace him with only defender Erik Pieters.

Palace remained 11th after losing at an empty Selhurst Park due to the coronavirus pandemic.

