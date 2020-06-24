Listen Live Sports

MLB Calendar

June 24, 2020 10:43 pm
 
June 26 — Transaction freeze ends, noon EDT

June 28 — Deadline for teams to submit 60-man player pools, 4 p.m. EDT

July 1 — Spring training reporting starts.

July 18-19 — Last day to offer a retention bonus to an eligible player attending training with a minor league contract.

July 21-22 — Last day to place a player on waivers for 45 days termination pay at the adjusted rate.

July 23-24 — Opening day, active rosters reduced to 30 players.

Aug. 1 — Deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have exhausted college eligibility.

Aug. 6-7 — Active rosters reduced to 28 players.

Aug. 13 — TBA vs. TBA at Dyersville, Iowa

Aug. 20-21 — Active rosters reduced to 26 players.

Aug. 31 — Last day during the season to trade a player.

Sept. 15 — Last day to be contracted to an organization and be eligible for postseason roster.

Sept. 29-30 — Wild-card games.

Oct. 15 — International amateur signing period closes, 5 p.m. EDT

Oct. 20 — World Series starts.

October TBA — Trading resumes, day after World Series.

November TBA — Deadline for teams to make qualifying offers to their eligible former players who became free agents, fifth day after World Series.

November TBA — Deadline for free agents to accept qualifying offers, 15th day after World Series.

Dec. 2 — Last day for teams to offer 2021 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Dec. 6 — Hall of Fame Golden Days Era committee vote announced, Dallas.

Dec. 7-10 — Winter meetings, Dallas.

2021

Jan. 15 — International amateur signing period opens.

July TBA — All-Star Game, Atlanta.

July 25 — Hall of Fame induction, Cooperstown, N.Y.

Dec. 1 — Collective bargaining agreement expires, 11:59 p.m. EST.

Dec. 15 — International amateur signing period closes.

___

