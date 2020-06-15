Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

MLB delays start of new international signings period

June 15, 2020 6:35 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has delayed the start of the new international signings period from July 2 until Jan. 15, a move that will cause teams to push back deals for 16- and 17-year-old Latin American prospects.

MLB said the current signings year, scheduled to end Monday, had been extended until 5 p.m. EDT on Oct. 15. There has been a transaction freeze since March 28, and any agreements between the end of the freeze and Oct. 15 will count for the 2019-20 signings year.

No international amateurs can be signed from Oct. 15 until the new period opens on Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. EST. The 2020-21 signings period will extend until Dec. 15, 2021.

Because many teams have spent most or all of their international signing bonus pools, and several have exceeded their threshold, clubs will put off finalizing new agreements.

Advertisement

MLB gained the right to delay the signings period as part of a March 26 agreement with the players’ association.

        Insight by Tenable: A new Federal News Network survey examines risk and mitigation of threats in DoD and how cyber technologies protects core infrastructure.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|18 Federal Workforce Development...
6|19 Classified Cyber Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Farragut shifts colors after a successful deployment