MLB Proposal Comparison by Player

June 5, 2020
 
3 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — A comparison of 2020 salaries under the Major League Baseball proposal of May 26 and the Major League Baseball Players Association proposal of May 31 for the 899 players on March 28 rosters and injured lists, plus Michael Pineda, who has a guaranteed contract and has 39 games remaining on the restricted list. Proposal details were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources. The MLB proposal is based on a sliding scale and prorated pay over an 82-game season, and players would be eligible to share from an additional $200 million postseason bonus pool. The MLBPA proposal is based on prorated pay over a 114-game season. For some players, parts of deferred salaries are discounted to reflect present-day values Prorated shares of signing bonuses are not included.

AMERICAN LEAGUE
BALTIMORE ORIOLES
Chris Davis $4,068,129 $14,823,773
Alex Cobb 2,801,937 8,706,155
Trey Mancini 1,366,142 3,342,593
Mychal Givens 980,185 2,269,444
Jose Iglesias 796,697 1,759,259
Hanser Alberto 581,574 1,161,111
Miguel Castro 429,722 738,889
Richard Bleier 385,875 643,889
Kohl Stewart 343,672 562,963
Hector Velazquez 264,589 411,315
John Means 262,938 408,148
Renato Nunez 262,204 406,741
Pedro Severino 261,470 405,333
Asher Wojciechowski 261,103 404,630
Shawn Armstrong 260,552 403,574
Rio Ruiz 260,369 403,222
Anthony Santander 260,185 402,870
Paul Fry 259,635 401,815
Chance Sisco 259,635 401,815
Dwight Smith 259,635 401,815
Tanner Scott 258,718 400,056
Richie Martin 258,534 399,704
Austin Hays 258,351 399,352
DJ Stewart 258,351 399,352
Austin Wynns 258,351 399,352
Evan Phillips 257,984 398,648
Travis Lakins 257,800 398,296
Cody Carroll 257,433 397,593
Hunter Harvey 257,433 397,593
Cole Sulser 257,433 397,593
Dillon Tate 257,433 397,593
Andrew Velazquez 257,396 397,522
Total 17,721,465 43,242,008
———
BOSTON RED SOX
Chris Sale $4,382,744 $17,010,735
J.D. Martinez 4,339,907 16,712,963
Xander Bogaerts 3,960,277 14,074,074
Nathan Eovaldi 3,504,722 11,962,963
Dustin Pedroia 2,805,731 8,723,737
Jackie Bradley Jr. 2,593,611 7,740,741
Eduardo Rodriguez 2,097,561 5,840,741
Martin Perez 1,631,882 4,222,222
Kevin Pillar 1,239,598 2,990,741
Christian Vazquez 1,226,944 2,955,556
Brandon Workman 1,049,783 2,462,963
Andrew Benintendi 1,024,475 2,392,593
Matt Barnes 948,549 2,181,481
Jose Peraza 885,277 2,005,556
Mitch Moreland 796,697 1,759,259
Heath Hembree 572,083 1,134,722
Kevin Plawecki 380,370 633,333
Rafael Devers 304,223 487,315
Alex Verdugo 270,828 423,278
Collin McHugh 270,277 422,222
Ryan Weber 270,277 422,222
Ryan Brasier 264,589 411,315
Marcus Walden 262,754 407,796
Josh Taylor 261,837 406,037
Austin Brice 260,552 403,574
Michael Chavis 259,635 401,815
Tzu-Wei Lin 259,268 401,111
Darwinzon Hernandez 257,800 398,296
Jonathan Arauz 256,706 396,537
Totals 36,638,957 109,785,898
———
CHICAGO WHITE SOX
Yasmani Grandal $3,694,537 $12,842,593
Dallas Keuchel 3,656,574 12,666,667
Jose Abreu 2,593,611 7,740,741
Edwin Encarnacion 2,593,611 7,740,741
Alex Colome 2,522,620 7,411,759
Kelvin Herrera 2,138,055 5,981,481
Nomar Mazara 1,542,796 3,912,593
James McCann 1,510,401 3,800,000
Steve Cishek 1,480,030 3,694,444
Gio Gonzalez 1,302,870 3,166,667
Carlos Rodon 1,290,216 3,131,481
Tim Anderson 1,176,327 2,814,815
Leury Garcia 986,512 2,287,037
Eloy Jimenez 543,611 1,055,556
Luis Robert 543,611 1,055,556
Evan Marshall 442,376 774,074
Yoan Moncada 417,067 703,704
Aaron Bummer 417,067 703,704
Lucas Giolito 280,186 441,222
Reynaldo Lopez 272,112 425,741
Jace Fry 266,608 415,185
Adam Engel 265,874 413,778
Dylan Cease 261,103 404,630
Jimmy Cordero 260,736 403,926
Carson Fulmer 259,268 401,111
Ian Hamilton 256,706 396,537
Danny Mendick 256,706 396,537
Totals 31,231,191 85,182,280
———
CLEVELAND INDIANS
Carlos Santana $3,580,648 $12,314,815
Francisco Lindor 3,580,648 12,314,815
Carlos Carrasco 2,479,722 7,212,963
Brad Hand 1,834,351 4,925,926
Jose Ramirez 1,682,500 4,398,148
Cesar Hernandez 1,682,500 4,398,148
Mike Clevinger 1,201,635 2,885,185
Roberto Perez 1,113,055 2,638,889
Oliver Perez 923,240 2,111,111
Sandy Leon 670,154 1,407,407
Delino Deshields Jr. 638,518 1,319,444
Domingo Santana 543,611 1,055,556
Tyler Naquin 530,956 1,020,370
Nick Wittgren 448,703 791,667
Shane Bieber 278,791 438,548
James Hoyt 273,397 428,204
Franmil Reyes 265,286 412,652
Adam Cimber 263,488 409,204
Jake Bauers 261,984 406,319
Adam Plutko 261,030 404,489
Jordan Luplow 260,919 404,278
Oscar Mercado 260,516 403,504
Phil Maton 260,039 402,589
Greg Allen 259,745 402,026
Hunter Wood 259,745 402,026
Jefry Rodriguez 257,800 398,296
Christian Arroyo 257,617 397,944
Emmanuel Clase 257,360 397,452
Totals 24,587,958 64,501,975
———
DETROIT TIGERS
Miguel Cabrera $4,972,623 $21,111,111
Jordan Zimmermann 4,466,450 17,592,593
C.J. Cron 1,652,129 4,292,593
Jonathan Schoop 1,652,129 4,292,593
Matt Boyd 1,490,154 3,729,630
Austin Romine 1,214,290 2,920,370
Daniel Norris 913,750 2,084,722
Michael Fulmer 872,623 1,970,370
JaCoby Jones 562,592 1,108,333
Cameron Maybin 543,611 1,055,556
Ivan Nova 543,611 1,055,556
Buck Farmer 455,030 809,259
Niko Goodrum 306,314 491,326
Joe Jimenez 264,736 411,596
Jeimer Candelario 264,149 410,470
Victor Reyes 260,699 403,856
Spencer Turnbull 260,552 403,574
Grayson Greiner 259,929 402,378
Christin Stewart 259,855 402,237
Jose Cisnero 259,708 401,956
Harold Castro 259,525 401,604
Dawel Lugo 259,305 401,181
Gregory Soto 258,461 399,563
Tyler Alexander 258,020 398,719
Travis Demeritte 257,947 398,578
David McKay 257,727 398,156
Eric Haase 257,580 397,874
Bryan Garcia 257,213 397,170
Rony Garcia 256,706 396,537
Totals 23,797,418 68,939,461
———
HOUSTON ASTROS
Justin Verlander $5,276,327 $23,222,222
Zack Greinke 4,959,978 21,023,211
Jose Altuve 4,567,685 18,296,296
George Springer 4,061,512 14,777,778
Michael Brantley 3,201,018 10,555,556
Josh Reddick 2,897,314 9,148,148
Alex Bregman 2,593,611 7,740,741
Roberto Osuna 2,441,759 7,037,037
Ryan Pressly 2,188,672 6,157,407
Yuli Gurriel 2,097,561 5,840,741
Carlos Correa 2,036,821 5,629,630
Lance McCullers Jr. 1,201,635 2,885,185
Joe Smith 1,176,327 2,814,815
Brad Peacock 1,151,018 2,744,444
Martin Maldonado 1,049,783 2,462,963
Aledmys Diaz 822,006 1,829,630
Chris Devenski 670,154 1,407,407
Joe Biagini 417,067 703,704
Dustin Garneau 288,626 457,407
Yordan Alvarez 272,846 427,148
Josh James 266,864 415,678
Austin Pruitt 264,736 411,596
Framber Valdez 263,745 409,696
Jose Urquidy 260,956 404,348
Abraham Toro 260,626 403,715
Myles Straw 259,745 402,026
Rogelio Armenteros 258,938 400,478
Kyle Tucker 258,791 400,196
Cy Sneed 258,644 399,915
Bryan Abreu 258,241 399,141
Totals 45,983,006 149,208,259
———
KANSAS CITY ROYALS
Ian Kennedy $3,428,796 $11,611,111
Danny Duffy 3,238,981 10,731,481
Salvador Perez 2,897,314 9,148,148
Jorge Soler 1,895,092 5,137,037
Whit Merrifield 1,429,413 3,518,519
Alex Gordon 1,176,327 2,814,815
Mike Montgomery 948,549 2,181,481
Maikel Franco 910,586 2,075,926
Trevor Rosenthal 670,154 1,407,407
Scott Barlow 288,626 457,407
Brad Keller 275,048 431,370
Hunter Dozier 274,131 429,611
Jake Junis 273,213 427,852
Kevin McCarthy 272,846 427,148
Adalberto Mondesi 271,929 425,389
Glenn Sparkman 271,929 425,389
Jesse Hahn 270,277 422,222
Jorge Lopez 265,415 412,898
Tim Hill 265,048 412,194
Cam Gallagher 263,121 408,500
Ryan O’Hearn 261,819 406,002
Randy Rosario 261,167 404,753
Jake Newberry 259,819 402,167
Nicky Lopez 259,727 401,991
Brett Phillips 259,130 400,847
Bubba Starling 258,626 399,880
Richard Lovelady 258,204 399,070
Josh Staumont 257,782 398,261
Chance Adams 257,708 398,120
Ryan McBroom 257,351 397,434
Stephen Woods Jr. 256,706 396,537
Totals 22,434,834 57,710,967
———
LOS ANGELES ANGELS
Mike Trout $5,580,030 $25,333,333
Albert Pujols 4,871,388 20,407,407
Anthony Rendon 4,517,067 17,944,444
Justin Upton 4,061,512 14,777,778
Andrelton Simmons 3,201,018 10,555,556
Julio Teheran 2,239,290 6,333,333
Jason Castro 1,803,981 4,820,370
Dylan Bundy 1,429,413 3,518,519
Andrew Heaney 1,252,253 3,025,926
Hansel Robles 1,138,364 2,709,259
Tommy La Stella 986,512 2,287,037
Cam Bedrosian 872,623 1,970,370
Brian Goodwin 720,771 1,548,148
Matt Andriese 517,037 981,667
Noe Ramirez 380,370 633,333
Keynan Middleton 343,672 562,963
Max Stassi 343,672 562,963
Shohei Ohtani 306,975 492,593
David Fletcher 267,892 417,648
Felix Pena 265,690 413,426
Ty Buttrey 262,387 407,093
Justin Anderson 261,837 406,037
Mike Mayers 260,369 403,222
Griffin Canning 259,452 401,463
Luis Rengifo 259,268 401,111
Dillon Peters 258,901 400,407
Jose Suarez 258,351 399,352
Matt Thaiss 258,167 399,000
Taylor Ward 257,984 398,648
Patrick Sandoval 257,708 398,120
Totals 37,693,954 123,310,526

