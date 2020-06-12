Listen Live Sports

MLB Proposal Salary Comparison

June 12, 2020 11:27 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A comparison the guaranteed pay and total with postseason completion in Major League Baseball’s proposal to the Major League Baseball Players Association on Friday with the union proposal of Tuesday and full prorated pay for a 50-game season, according to information provided by MLB to the union and calculations by The Associated Press:

Original MLB Base MLB total MLBPA 50 games
Salary for 72 games w postseason for 89 games prorated
$563,500 $175,311 $200,356 $309,577 $173,920
1,000,000 311,111 355,556 549,383 308,642
2,000,000 622,222 711,111 1,098,765 617,284
3,000,000 933,333 1,066,667 1,648,148 925,926
4,000,000 1,244,444 1,422,222 2,197,531 1,234,568
5,000,000 1,555,556 1,777,778 2,746,914 1,543,210
10,000,000 3,111,111 3,555,556 5,439,827 3,086,420
12,500,000 3,888,889 4,444,444 6,867,284 3,858,025
15,000,000 4,666,667 5,333,333 8,240,741 4,629,630
17,500,000 5,444,444 6,222,222 9,614,198 5,401,235
20,000,000 6,222,222 7,111,111 10,987,654 6,172,840
25,000,000 7,777,778 8,888,889 13,734,568 7,716,049
30,000,000 9,333,333 10,666,667 16,481,481 9,259,259
35,000,000 10,888,889 12,444,444 19,228,395 10,802,469
36,000,000 11,200,000 12,800,000 19,777,778 11,111,111

