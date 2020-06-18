MLB Proposals Comparison

NEW YORK (AP) — A comparison of proposals by Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association to start the coronavirus-delayed season, as obtained by The Associated Press.

MLB MLBPA Regular season 60 games 70 games Opening day July 19 July 19 Regular season ends Sept. 27 Sept. 30 Postseason teams 2020 16 16 Postseason teams 2021 14/16 14/16 Postseason ends Oct. 28 late Oct./early Nov. Salary $1.48 billion $1.73 billion Postseason player pool $25 million $50 million Cole, Trout $13,333,333 $15,555,556 $1 million salary $370,370 $432,099 $563,500 minimum salary $208,704 $243,488

