MLB Proposals Comparison

June 18, 2020 3:25 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A comparison of proposals by Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association to start the coronavirus-delayed season, as obtained by The Associated Press.

MLB MLBPA
Regular season 60 games 70 games
Opening day July 19 July 19
Regular season ends Sept. 27 Sept. 30
Postseason teams 2020 16 16
Postseason teams 2021 14/16 14/16
Postseason ends Oct. 28 late Oct./early Nov.
Salary $1.48 billion $1.73 billion
Postseason player pool $25 million $50 million
Cole, Trout $13,333,333 $15,555,556
$1 million salary $370,370 $432,099
$563,500 minimum salary $208,704 $243,488

The Associated Press

