MLB Proposals Comparison

NEW YORK (AP) — A comparison of proposals by Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association to start the coronavirus-delayed season, as obtained by The Associated Press.

MLB MLBPA Regular season 60 games 89 games Opening day July 19 July 10 Regular season ends Sept. 27 Oct. 11 Postseason teams 16 16 Postseason ends Oct. 28 November TBD Salary 100% of prorated 100% of prorated Cole, Trout $13,333,333 $19,777,778 $1 million salary $370,370 $549,383 $563,500 minimum salary $208,704 $309,577

