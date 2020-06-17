Listen Live Sports

MLB Proposals Comparison

June 17, 2020
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A comparison of proposals by Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association to start the coronavirus-delayed season, as obtained by The Associated Press.

MLB MLBPA
Regular season 60 games 89 games
Opening day July 19 July 10
Regular season ends Sept. 27 Oct. 11
Postseason teams 16 16
Postseason ends Oct. 28 November TBD
Salary 100% of prorated 100% of prorated
Cole, Trout $13,333,333 $19,777,778
$1 million salary $370,370 $549,383
$563,500 minimum salary $208,704 $309,577

