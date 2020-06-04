All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta 2 0 0 6 4 2 New York 1 0 1 4 4 3 Montreal 1 0 1 4 4 3 Toronto FC 1 0 1 4 3 2 Columbus 1 0 1 4 2 1 D.C. United 1 1 0 3 3 3 Chicago 0 1 1 1 2 3 New England 0 1 1 1 2 3 Orlando City 0 1 1 1 1 2 Philadelphia 0 1 1 1 3 5 Cincinnati 0 2 0 0 3 5 Inter Miami CF 0 2 0 0 1 3 New York City FC 0 2 0 0 0 2

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 2 0 0 6 7 1 Minnesota United 2 0 0 6 8 3 Colorado 2 0 0 6 4 2 FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2 Los Angeles FC 1 0 1 4 4 3 Seattle 1 0 1 4 3 2 Portland 1 1 0 3 2 3 Vancouver 1 1 0 3 2 3 Real Salt Lake 0 0 2 2 1 1 LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 2 San Jose 0 1 1 1 4 7 Houston 0 1 1 1 1 5 Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, May 30

Sunday, May 31

Saturday, June 6

Saturday, June 13

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Miami, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 14

New England at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

