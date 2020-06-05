Listen Live Sports

MLS Glance

June 5, 2020 10:05 am
 
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta 2 0 0 6 4 2
Montreal 1 0 1 4 4 3
New York 1 0 1 4 4 3
Toronto FC 1 0 1 4 3 2
Columbus 1 0 1 4 2 1
D.C. United 1 1 0 3 3 3
Chicago 0 1 1 1 2 3
New England 0 1 1 1 2 3
Orlando City 0 1 1 1 1 2
Philadelphia 0 1 1 1 3 5
Cincinnati 0 2 0 0 3 5
Inter Miami CF 0 2 0 0 1 3
New York City FC 0 2 0 0 0 2

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 2 0 0 6 7 1
Minnesota United 2 0 0 6 8 3
Colorado 2 0 0 6 4 2
FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2
Los Angeles FC 1 0 1 4 4 3
Seattle 1 0 1 4 3 2
Portland 1 1 0 3 2 3
Vancouver 1 1 0 3 2 3
Real Salt Lake 0 0 2 2 1 1
LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 2
San Jose 0 1 1 1 4 7
Houston 0 1 1 1 1 5
Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, May 30

Sunday, May 31

Saturday, June 6

Saturday, June 13

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Miami, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 14

New England at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

