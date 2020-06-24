All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|2
|0
|0
|6
|4
|2
|New York
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|3
|Montreal
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|3
|Toronto FC
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Columbus
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|1
|D.C. United
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Chicago
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|New England
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Orlando City
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Inter Miami CF
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Nashville SC
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|New York City FC
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|2
|0
|0
|6
|7
|1
|Minnesota United
|2
|0
|0
|6
|8
|3
|Colorado
|2
|0
|0
|6
|4
|2
|FC Dallas
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|2
|Los Angeles FC
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|3
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Portland
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Vancouver
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Real Salt Lake
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|LA Galaxy
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|San Jose
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|7
|Houston
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
Eastern Conference, Group A
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Orlando City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York City FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Inter Miami CF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nashville SC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Wednesday, June 17
Saturday, June 20
Sunday, June 21
Saturday, June 27
Sunday, June 28
Wednesday, July 1
Friday, July 3
Saturday, July 4
Sunday, July 5
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.